Pastors David Lindell And Brandon Lindell Of James River Church Launch Inspiring New Podcast, 'Path To Purpose'

Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell of James River Church have launched the Path to Purpose podcast, a monthly series featuring candid conversations with top Christian leaders to help listeners navigate faith, leadership, and calling.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell of James River Church have launched a brand new podcast, Path to Purpose, designed to help listeners navigate faith, leadership, and personal calling. With candid conversations and insights from prominent Christian voices, the podcast aims to equip individuals to live boldly and intentionally in every area of life.

The Path to Purpose Podcast, hosted by James River Church pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell, is now available on all major podcast platforms.

James River Church pastors David and Brandon Lindell talk with bestselling author and Fresh Life Church pastor Levi Lusko during the debut episode of the Path to Purpose podcast.

The podcast debuted on July 1, 2025, with its premiere episode, "When Faith Feels Like a Fight," featuring bestselling author and Fresh Life Church lead pastor Levi Lusko. In a deeply personal conversation, Lusko, alongside the Lindell brothers, explores mental health, masculinity, purpose, and spiritual resilience, offering a vulnerable yet empowering look at what it means to live with God-given courage in a chaotic world.

Designed for individuals hungry for spiritual growth, leadership insight, and honest conversations, Path to Purpose equips men and women to walk in their God-given purpose. The show regularly features some of the most influential Christian voices of our time, including upcoming guests like Rich Wilkerson Jr., Oneka McClellan, Bill Johnson, Chad Veach, Martin Smith, and Earl McClellan.

"We created this podcast because we believe every person was made on purpose and for a purpose," said David Lindell , co-host and pastor at James River Church . "Our goal is to have honest conversations that challenge and encourage listeners-whether they're in leadership, parenting, or navigating personal growth."

The Lindell brothers are no strangers to motivating others toward bold, Christ-centered living. Their recently released book, Lionhearted, has already ignited conversations around biblical masculinity, spiritual resilience, and leadership in modern culture. The podcast builds on that foundation-offering in-depth, unscripted conversations with faith leaders who have walked the hard roads of calling, failure, redemption, and breakthrough.

"Our heart is to help people live intentionally-spiritually, emotionally, and practically," said David Lindell from James River Church. "These are the conversations we're already having with close friends, and we believe they can help strengthen the Church and challenge people to grow."

With a growing hunger for authenticity in Christian leadership, Path to Purpose offers more than just theological teaching-it's a front-row seat to real conversations that encourage, challenge, and equip believers in every season of life. Whether you're a ministry leader, a young professional, or someone rediscovering faith, this podcast offers timely wisdom for today's spiritual climate.

Each episode is released on the first Tuesday of every month and is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

About David Lindell & Brandon Lindell

Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell serve on the leadership team at James River Church, a multi-campus church in southwest Missouri known for its passionate worship, powerful preaching, and global outreach. With decades of ministry experience and a shared heart for empowering people, they bring pastoral wisdom, humor, and biblical insight to every conversation.

About James River Church

James River Church, led by Pastors John Lindell and Debbie Lindell, is a vibrant, multi-campus, Pentecostal church in four locations in southwest Missouri with a growing online presence. Serving thousands of attendees weekly, James River Church is committed to reaching people and sharing the life-changing message of the Gospel through its passionate worship, dynamic preaching, and engaging children's and youth programs.

Contact Information

Contact: Becky Davis

Phone: 417-581-5433

Email: [email protected]

Organization: James River Church

SOURCE James River Church

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED