Safal Partners Achieves Globally Recognized ISO Certifications For Quality Management And Information Security

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a leading national consulting firm focused on workforce development and education, is proud to announce that it has earned two highly recognized International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management systems.

Safal serves as a trusted partner to federal, state, and local public sector agencies, and national foundations and nonprofit associations nationwide. These certifications affirm Safal Partners' commitment to meeting client needs by maintaining rigorous standards for service quality and information security.



ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely adopted quality management standard, providing a structured framework for organizations to improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and operational performance.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the leading international standard for information security management systems. It sets out best practices and principles for managing data securely ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability while enabling continuous improvement in protecting sensitive information.

"Achieving these certifications is a major milestone for us and an important way of demonstrating our absolute commitment to client quality and transparency," said Mukta Pandit, CEO of Safal Partners. "Our clients can be confident that our systems and processes meet globally recognized standards for excellence and security."

Both certifications were granted following comprehensive audits conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. These audits evaluated Safal Partners' ability to maintain robust, effective systems that meet international best practices and regulatory requirements.

About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is a mission-driven small business partnering with clients to effectively strengthen America's workforce, classrooms, and communities. Safal Partners provides deep domain expertise, data-driven strategies, proven implementation tools and training, and responsible tech and AI solutions.

