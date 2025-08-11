GENERAL PRESIDENT O'brien TO RALLY WITH SUTPHEN TEAMSTERS IN DUBLIN, OHIO

Teamsters Forced to Strike for Fair Contract for Over Two Months

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will rally with striking Sutphen Teamsters at the company's Dublin, Ohio, facility on Monday, Aug. 11.

Members of Teamsters Local 284 working at Sutphen have been on strike for over two months due to the employer's ongoing refusal to offer workers a fair collective bargaining agreement following the expiration of their current contract in October 2024. The 88 Teamsters at the Dublin facility produce and assemble apparatuses that firefighters across the nation depend on to save lives.

On the picket line, Sutphen Teamsters are fighting for better pay, health care, and job security.