Karma Amaris, The World's First Hybrid EREV Luxury Coupé, Takes Center Stage At Monterey Car Week

With Blistering Performance and Jaw-dropping Design, Amaris is Anticipated to Begin Production in Q4 2026

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a preview of its exterior design earlier this spring, the MY2027 Karma Amaris will be fully-revealed including its interior cabin during Monterey Car Week at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 15; and Sunday, August 17, when Amaris will grace the famed Concept Lawn at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

2027 Karma Amaris GT Coupé

2027 Karma Amaris GT Coupé

2027 Karma Amaris GT Coupé

2027 Karma Amaris

As the world's first Hybrid EREV performance luxury coupé, Amaris fully delivers the exceptional driving dynamics and sheer speed promised by its purposeful stance and dramatic proportions. Packing 708 horsepower and 676 ft. lbs. torque, Amaris will launch from 0-60mph in less than 3.5 seconds, continuing-on to an electronically governed top speed of 165mph. Its Hybrid EREV powertrain consists of two electric motors driving the rear wheels, powered by a 41.5 kw/H battery which is maintained by a 4-Cylinder turbocharged ICE generator. This Hybrid EREV powertrain delivers over 100 miles of electric-only driving range, and over 400 miles of combined driving range (electric and ICE).

Amaris begins production in Q4/2026, and will be priced from approximately $200,000USD.

"Amaris delivers all the joys and indulgences of a thoroughbred performance coupe – staggering pace, exuberant style and opulent interior appointments – balanced with an ultra-low emissions Hybrid EREV powertrain which offers the freedom to refuel with gasoline or recharge with electricity, whichever is more convenient," says Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. "Amaris delivers pure desire paired with eco-conscious driving like no other vehicle in the world."

The powerful yet timelessly elegant carbon fiber and aluminum body of the Amaris, specified for Monterey Car Week in Solar Blaze Red paintwork, features the latest evolution of the Comet Line design language first established with the upcoming Karma Kaveya super-coupe. With Amaris, the Comet Line originates in the sculpted cowl aft of the nose, continuing rearward in an arc across the sides of the hood, descending rearward to amplify the wide, aggressive rear track. 22" Constellation wheels, crafted in forged aluminum, fully-establish the purposeful, fluid stance of the Amaris. The voluptuous clamshell hood – incorporating Karma's Target Lighting signature – creates a seamless transition and visual flow to the front fenders. The Backslash design element punctuates the space between the front wheels and the "swan doors," which gracefully pivot upwards to dramatic effect. Its sleek rear glass profile concludes with an aero pass-through spoiler that reduces aerodynamic drag while creating rear axle downforce for increased stability at high speeds. The Americana-inspired side exhaust further signals performance and capability.

Inside, the cabin of the Amaris is specified in Crimson Orbit leather and suede, with carbon fiber and piano black accents. Like the Kaveya super-coupe, Amaris features an electro-chromatically adjustable full glass roof; and "orbits" which visually define the driver and passenger environments. Amaris is shown in its 2-seater configuration, with its rear compartment sculpted to accommodate travel bags.

Carbon fiber adorns the doors, center console and rear support brace, creating the visual effect of an exposed carbon fiber monocoque with floating leather and suede panels. The door panel forms are drawn forward, descending from shoulder height towards the footwells, creating a sense of speed and acceleration. This same dynamic effect applies to the center console, which houses the gear selector and-concealed beneath a hinged leather ignition cover to further heighten anticipation for the driving experience ahead-the "Start" button.

Following Karma Automotive's "reductionary" approach, non-essential features remain hidden until called upon, including the co-pilot's display which illuminates once the passenger is seated; and cupholders that are concealed by the wireless phone charger until it is retracted with a gentle touch. The interior environment also hides atmospheric lighting that can be adjusted by the user, or changes according to the drive mode selected.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of EREV (Extended-Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. Sales of Revero's ultra-exclusive, performance-tuned stablemate, Karma Invictus, are also now underway, to be followed by the Gyesera Hybrid EREV four-seater in Q4 2025, and the Amaris coupe in Q4 2026. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with up to 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in 2027, and the Karma Ivara GT-UV will arrive in 2028: both will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with the world's leading technology companies. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over-the-Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. ( )

Media Contact:

Joe Richardson, (917) 716-6617

[email protected]

SOURCE Karma Automotive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED