TERREPOWER Appoints Richard Longsdorf As EVP And Chief Information Officer Following Tom Sheppard's Planned Retirement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Richard's strategic mindset, operational discipline, and people-first leadership will be instrumental as we build on Tom's legacy and continue strengthening our IT capabilities in service of our customers, teams, and long-term growth," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "His deep understanding of cybersecurity, business intelligence, and enterprise systems will serve us well as we continue to scale and evolve."

Based in the company's Dallas corporate center, Longsdorf is a decorated U.S. Navy Reserve officer with over two decades of executive experience in enterprise IT strategy, digital transformation, and operational innovation across the manufacturing, logistics, and defense industries. He joins TERREPOWER from FIDELITONE, where he served as CIO and accelerated project delivery by 30% using an agile IT framework and boosted operational efficiency by 15 percent through artificial intelligence initiatives.

Longsdorf's extensive background includes overseeing digital modernization efforts at Toyota Material Handling (Raymond), including ERP and cloud implementations, and prior leadership roles at Dura Automotive and Cummins (Meritor). His service has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Sheppard will retire at the end of the year. Since joining TERREPOWER in 2020, he has been instrumental in transforming the IT department into a strategic partner across the organization. His leadership has been marked by the development of a high-performing IT team, a reduction in reliance on external services, and the implementation of robust IT controls and security protocols. Sheppard's key accomplishments include leading the expansion of Oracle ERP capabilities in Mexico and the U.S., introducing world-class customer experience systems, and developing integrated global websites and customer portals. He also partnered with HR to launch a global HCM platform and played a pivotal role in integrating multiple acquired companies to drive business unification.

"Speaking on behalf of our entire company," said Gillis, "I express deep appreciation to Tom for his leadership and many contributions and welcome Richard to TERREPOWER as he steps into this important role."

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at .

