Bradyplus And Imperial Dade To Unite, Advancing A Shared Vision Of Customer-Centric Growth

LAS VEGAS and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyPLUS, a provider of janitorial and sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice, and industrial packaging products and solutions, and Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice, JanSan, and industrial packaging products and solutions, jointly announce the two companies plan to merge. Terms of the Merger were not disclosed.

The merger brings together two organizations with a shared passion for delivering exceptional customer value and a common culture rooted in the legacy of family-owned businesses. The combined organization will be able to serve more customers with a broader portfolio of products and services.

"This transformational partnership will expand our geographic reach and significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers," commented Ken Sweder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BradyPLUS. "Imperial Dade is a fantastic business with a talented team and leadership that shares our core values. We are both passionate about delivering the best for our customers. Together, we'll be more agile, more connected to customer needs, and better equipped to provide solutions to more customers across North America."

"This is an exciting step for both organizations," said Jason Tillis, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Dade. "We're combining two like-minded teams who put the customer first and share a commitment to building something special for the long term. I'm confident this partnership will create new opportunities for our people, our customers, and our suppliers."

Greater customer-centricity, through an exceptional team of solutions-focused sales professionals, best-in-class digital tools, and a dedicated team of customer-facing experts,

Improved coverage to deliver the best service and support for customers, and Expanded product offerings for customers.

Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, Kelso & Company, L.P., Advent International, Warburg Pincus LLC, Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), the Tillis Family, and management are among the capital partners involved in the merger. All existing capital partners will remain invested in the combined company and have representation on the board of directors. The merger is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Until then, the two companies will continue to operate independently.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Kirkland & Ellis served as advisors to Imperial Dade. Harris Williams and Debevoise served as advisors to BradyPLUS.

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade is a leading distributor of foodservice, JanSan, and industrial packaging products and solutions in North America. With more than 125 strategically located facilities and a workforce of over 7,500 employees, Imperial Dade has built a business with national reach and localized service.

Since 2007, under the leadership of Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis, Imperial Dade has achieved significant growth through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

BradyPLUS is a leading distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit .

