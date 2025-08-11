Because One Honeymoon Is Never Enough -- Honeyfund Launches First-Ever Anniversary Fund
The #1 honeymoon gift registry expands into milestone travel, helping couples celebrate love year after year
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the original honeymoon fund that's helped more than 1.5 million couples take the trip of a lifetime, is now helping them celebrate every chapter ahead. In its 20th year, the company today announced the launch of the Anniversary Fund -a first-of-its-kind gifting feature that lets couples fund anniversary trips, vow renewals, and romantic getaways with support from family and friends.
As more couples value experiences over things , the Anniversary Fund taps into a growing cultural shift. "Honeymoons are more than a vacation-they're a chance to reset and invest in your future together," said Sara Margulis, CEO and co-founder of Honeyfund. "With the Anniversary Fund, couples can keep that tradition going. And for many COVID wedding couples celebrating their 5th anniversary, this is a chance to finally take their honeymoon."
Designed for both new and returning users, Honeyfund's Anniversary Fund is free to set up and easy to share. Whether a couple missed their honeymoon, is planning a 10-year adventure, or wants to renew their vows in a meaningful way, Honeyfund makes it simple to receive gifts that reflect their relationship.
Key Features:
-
Create a personalized fund in minutes
Customize with photos, story, and trip details
Fee-free gifts for U.S. couples
Use funds however you like-flights, hotels, dinners, or experiences
The Anniversary Fund launches just in time for National Honeymoon Day (August 14), Honeyfund's annual celebration of romantic travel, highlighting how travel is scientifically linked to stronger relationships, lower stress, and greater marital satisfaction. To mark the occasion, couples can enter to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico at honeyfund/national-honeymoon-day .
Keywords:
Bridal media: second honeymoons, post-COVID weddings, anniversary gifting
Lifestyle & relationships: modern love, meaningful milestones, experience-based giving
Tech & startups: wedding tech evolution, relationship wellness, gift-tech innovation
Business & consumer trends: experience economy, social gifting, platform longevity
About Honeyfund
Founded in 2006, Honeyfund is the #1 honeymoon and cash gift registry, trusted by couples and gift givers around the world. Featured on Shark Tank, BRIDES, and The Today Show, Honeyfund makes it easy to receive meaningful, fee-free gifts that fund travel, experiences, or financial freedom.
Press Contact:
Sara Margulis
[email protected]
SOURCE HoneyfundWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment