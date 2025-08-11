Because One Honeymoon Is Never Enough -- Honeyfund Launches First-Ever Anniversary Fund

The #1 honeymoon gift registry expands into milestone travel, helping couples celebrate love year after year

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the original honeymoon fund that's helped more than 1.5 million couples take the trip of a lifetime, is now helping them celebrate every chapter ahead. In its 20th year, the company today announced the launch of the Anniversary Fund -a first-of-its-kind gifting feature that lets couples fund anniversary trips, vow renewals, and romantic getaways with support from family and friends.

As more couples value experiences over things , the Anniversary Fund taps into a growing cultural shift. "Honeymoons are more than a vacation-they're a chance to reset and invest in your future together," said Sara Margulis, CEO and co-founder of Honeyfund. "With the Anniversary Fund, couples can keep that tradition going. And for many COVID wedding couples celebrating their 5th anniversary, this is a chance to finally take their honeymoon."

Designed for both new and returning users, Honeyfund's Anniversary Fund is free to set up and easy to share. Whether a couple missed their honeymoon, is planning a 10-year adventure, or wants to renew their vows in a meaningful way, Honeyfund makes it simple to receive gifts that reflect their relationship.

Key Features:



Create a personalized fund in minutes

Customize with photos, story, and trip details

Fee-free gifts for U.S. couples Use funds however you like-flights, hotels, dinners, or experiences

The Anniversary Fund launches just in time for National Honeymoon Day (August 14), Honeyfund's annual celebration of romantic travel, highlighting how travel is scientifically linked to stronger relationships, lower stress, and greater marital satisfaction. To mark the occasion, couples can enter to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico at honeyfund/national-honeymoon-day .

About Honeyfund

Founded in 2006, Honeyfund is the #1 honeymoon and cash gift registry, trusted by couples and gift givers around the world. Featured on Shark Tank, BRIDES, and The Today Show, Honeyfund makes it easy to receive meaningful, fee-free gifts that fund travel, experiences, or financial freedom.

SOURCE Honeyfund

