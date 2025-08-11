GarageCo - A Family of Family Brands (PRNewsfoto/GarageCo)

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageCoTM is proud to announce its newest strategic partnership, Dan's Overhead Doors , a well-established garage door provider based in Iowa. This addition marks another significant step in GarageCo's mission to unite and elevate the industry's top-performing local brands.

Founded by Dan Bernacki in 1984, Dan's Overhead Doors has grown from humble beginnings in North Liberty, Iowa, to a multi-location enterprise serving Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and beyond. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service, high-quality products, and trusted support to both commercial and residential customers. Their dedication to craftsmanship and customer care has made them a go-to provider throughout Iowa and across the country.

GarageCoTM Expands Midwest Presence with Dan's Overhead Doors Joining Its Family of Family BrandsTM

"Dan's Overhead Doors is one of the leading private garage door companies in the Midwest, known for exceptional craftsmanship and a people-first culture," said Mars Shah , CEO of GarageCo. "Their dynamic, growth-oriented team is exactly the type of partner we look for as we expand our presence in the Midwest and enter two new states. We are proud to welcome Dan's to our Family of Family BrandsTM and look forward to supporting their continued success."

"As a family-built company, we take great pride in the name and reputation we've built," said Bernacki family, owners of Dan's Overhead Doors. "Joining GarageCo is an exciting step for our team. We've spent decades building a reputation for trusted service and quality work, and this partnership allows us to grow while staying true to our core values. GarageCo understands our industry and shares our commitment to supporting both our team and our customers."

Dan's Overhead Doors will continue to operate under its well-known name, maintaining its local presence and customer relationships. Through this partnership, the team will gain access to GarageCo's resources which include sales, human resources, marketing, operational support, and leadership development-empowering the business for long-term success.

GarageCoTM continues to grow its national platform by partnering with market-leading garage door dealers who are committed to their people, their customers, and their communities. To learn more about partnership opportunities, contact Brian Powers , Director of Corporate Development & M&A, at [email protected] , or visit garagecoholdings/contact-us .

About GarageCoTM

GarageCo TM, backed by Gridiron Capital , is a national platform that partners with market-leading businesses in the residential and commercial garage door services industry. GarageCoTM builds on the local reputation and legacy of its brands, driving growth through best practices and operational efficiencies. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Brian Powers

Director of Corporate Development & M&A

[email protected]

SOURCE GarageCo

