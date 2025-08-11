Nordic And CLEAR Partner To Offer Healthcare Organizations A Seamless, Secure Way To Manage EHR Accounts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Healthcare organizations are investing in modernizing their systems, seeking ways to be faster, more efficient, and simpler across their EHRs. Nordic is proud to offer end-to-end health IT support, and we're thrilled to partner with CLEAR to bring their innovative technology to our clients," said Steve Eckert, chief growth officer, Nordic. "Our goal is to serve as our clients' one-stop-shop, so we can develop a holistic plan to solve their most pressing challenges and, ultimately, allow them to better serve their patients and communities."

Today, many healthcare systems rely on manual identity and security verification approaches that can often lead to increased administrative workload and pose cybersecurity risks. Nordic, an established partner to more than 700 healthcare organizations around the globe, will leverage CLEAR's reusable identity platform for healthcare businesses, CLEAR1, for organizations seeking ways to simplify and secure the user experience for patients and providers.

CLEAR1 is a trusted, NIST IAL2/AAL2-compliant identity layer that underpins partner ecosystems across healthcare-providing patients and providers with a reusable, privacy-centric credential to access services across the care journey, from creating a patient account to verifying coverage and accessing claims data.

"As healthcare organizations are seeking to do more with less, we believe that the convenience and efficiency of technology should not sacrifice security," said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare, CLEAR. "Through our single reusable identity, we see benefits across the entire healthcare ecosystem–patients enjoy streamlined access to their health information and services without repeated identity checks, while providers can verify individuals quickly and focus on delivering care without administrative delays. We're excited to collaborate with Nordic to provide these security measures for patients and clinics."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its Canadian arm Healthtech support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.

