The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Live4lali

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live4Lali collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

On June 29, 2025, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation supported Live4Lali at a community blood drive in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Live4Lali is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use while providing education, support, and harm reduction resources. The blood drive aimed to address the ongoing need for blood donations while raising awareness about health and wellness resources in the community.

The volunteer assisted with event setup, day-of operations, and represented Live4Lali at an informational table.“It was meaningful to support an event that not only saves lives through blood donations but also promotes health and safety in our communities,” said Christina Petrillo, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation.“Live4Lali's mission deeply resonates with the kind of impact I hope to make.”

Thanks to the community's participation, the blood drive ran smoothly and saw 78 individuals donate blood - directly contributing to local hospitals and emergency care services. Live4Lali also engaged attendees in conversations around overdose prevention and recovery support, amplifying their outreach across the area.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

