Callum Ilott Delivers Extraordinary Comeback As SEGG Media Brands Shine At Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”)- brands Lottery.com and were flying high and prominently displayed across the NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone paddocks this weekend as SEGG Media-backed drivers delivered strong performances in the final road course race of the 2025 season at the Grand Prix of Portland.

Callum Ilott – P6 (PREMA Racing / IndyCar)

Driving the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet, Ilott delivered a stunning performance, climbing 18 positions from his P24 starting spot to finish sixth - matching his career-best result and securing PREMA's fourth consecutive top-10 finish. The result also marked Ilott's second consecutive P6 after his strong showing at Laguna Seca.

Both Ilott and teammate Robert Shwartzman started deep in the field (P24 and P25) but executed a bold alternate-tire strategy, pitting under the first caution and running red-sidewalled Alternate tires to the finish. Ilott kept himself in contention throughout the 110 laps, surviving multiple restarts and capitalizing on late-race incidents to secure another top-tier result.

“The team nailed the strategy and the pit stops. Gaining that many spots felt very similar to Laguna, and it's great to have that consistency heading into the final rounds,” said Ilott.

Ilott's helmet prominently featured the logo front and center, furthering SEGG Media's on-screen visibility.

Louis Foster – P13 (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing / IndyCar

After qualifying P17 due to an untimely red flag, Foster's race was compromised early when he was spun by another competitor on lap eight. Despite the setback, he recovered to finish 13th in the 27-car field, setting the seventh-fastest lap of the race and maintaining his lead in the 2025 INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year standings with two races remaining.

“It was a tough weekend but could have ended up a lot worse given everything that happened,” Foster said .“We moved back up to P13 in the end so I'm happy with that. It's a good result from where we were after the incident. It's disappointing because it was another weekend where something outside of our control hurt our chances, but we'll move on to the ovals.”

Foster's branding appeared on both front wing end plates of his car and on the chin of his helmet, delivering high-visibility broadcast moments throughout the event.

Seb Murray – P16 (Andretti Cape / Indy NXT)

In his Portland debut, Seb Murray started just outside the top 10 but was caught up in a Turn 1, Lap 1 incident that forced him down the order. Despite damage and tire degradation issues, he brought the car home in P16, gaining valuable race mileage ahead of the season's final two rounds on ovals.

“We had a great launch but got tangled up in the Turn 1 crash and were forced to take the escape road. After that, I just didn't really have the pace I needed, but we'll regroup for the next two rounds,” Murray said.

Murray's car carried branding prominently on the rear spoiler, on the front wing upper plane, and both brands on his race suit, undergarments, and helmet - giving SEGG Media full-spectrum representation in the Indy NXT paddock.

SEGG Logo Placement Recap



Louis Foster - on both front wing end plates; on chin of helmet.

Callum Ilott - front and center on crash helmet. Seb Murray - on rear spoiler; on front wing upper plane; both brands on undergarments and race suit; on helmet.



