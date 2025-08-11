Greystone Provides $64.9 Million In Bridge Financing For Healthcare Portfolio In Pennsylvania
The non-recourse interest-only bridge loan carries a 24-month term with two six-month extension options and features a floating rate. The transaction allows the borrower to advance operations while working with Greystone to secure HUD-insured permanent financing. The portfolio includes a combined total of 408 licensed skilled nursing facility beds, 76 licensed assisted living beds, 12 licensed memory care beds, and 10 independent living beds located throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
“This financing reflects Greystone's continued commitment to providing tailored bridge solutions in the healthcare sector,” said Mr. Clare.“Our platform supports clients from acquisition and recapitalization through to permanent financing, helping them optimize operational and financial outcomes.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
