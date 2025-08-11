Greystone Provides $64.9 Million In Bridge Financing For Healthcare Portfolio In Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $64,960,000 bridge loan for a healthcare portfolio in Pennsylvania comprising three properties with a total of 506 beds. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare, Managing Director, along with David Young, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

The non-recourse interest-only bridge loan carries a 24-month term with two six-month extension options and features a floating rate. The transaction allows the borrower to advance operations while working with Greystone to secure HUD-insured permanent financing. The portfolio includes a combined total of 408 licensed skilled nursing facility beds, 76 licensed assisted living beds, 12 licensed memory care beds, and 10 independent living beds located throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

“This financing reflects Greystone's continued commitment to providing tailored bridge solutions in the healthcare sector,” said Mr. Clare.“Our platform supports clients from acquisition and recapitalization through to permanent financing, helping them optimize operational and financial outcomes.”

