The 17Th Gulf Heart Association Conference Announces Main Sponsor, Compliance & Notable Speakers

Speakers of the 17th GHA

Conference Logo

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference announces the conference's Main Sponsor, its Compliance Accreditation as well as its Notable Speakers.

DOHA, QATAR, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 17th Gulf Heart Association ConferenceThe 17th Gulf Heart Association (GHA) Conference will be held in Doha from November 20–22, 2025, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). This premier event gathers cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and researchers from around the world. It kicks off with hands-on workshops-POCUS/ECHO, ECMO Cannulation, Hemodynamics, and a dedicated pediatric cardiology session-followed by two days of expert-led scientific discussions on the latest in cardiology research, innovations, and best practices.The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference Main SponsorThe Gulf Heart Association is proud to announce Khalid Scientific as the main sponsor for the 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference. Khalid Scientific, a leading supplier of advanced laboratory and diagnostic medical equipment across the Gulf region, brings over 30 years of expertise in supporting healthcare innovation and quality. Their partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing cardiovascular care.The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference COMPLIANT AnnouncementThe Gulf Heart Association is proud to announce that the 17th GHA Conference has been officially recognized as COMPLIANT, meeting top standards for ethical and educational integrity in continuing medical education-a testament to our commitment to transparent, evidence-based learning in cardiovascular care.Special thanks to MECOMED for their support and guidance throughout the compliance process.The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference SpeakersWe are proud to introduce an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers from across the Gulf region, Europe, North America and beyond. These leading experts will share the latest insights, research and advancements in cardiovascular care. The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference promises cutting-edge education, dynamic discussions and valuable opportunities to connect with peers.Here are just a few of the esteemed speakers joining us this year:H.E. Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Albinali (Qatar) – Conference Chairman. Dr. Hajar the Senior Cardiology Consultant and Director of Medical Education at Heart Hospital, former Managing Director of HMC, Chairman of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, Undersecretary of Health and Minister of Health, and past President of the GHA. He will deliver the official opening address.Prof. Mohammad Zubaid (Kuwait) – Chair of Faculty of Cardiology at the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS) and current GHA President. With more than 125 peer reviewed publications and leadership in Gulf cardiovascular registries, he will speak in the GHA/ESC ACVC Joint Session on Gulf STEMI outcomes.Dr. Nidal Asaad (Qatar) –Senior Cardiology Consultant, CEO, Medical Director and Head of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Heart Hospital Qatar. Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College; active in Gulf cardiovascular research with 100+ publications.Dr. Hani Najm (USA/Saudi Arabia) – Chair of Pediatric & Congenital Heart Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Children's. Named first recipient of the“Great Arab Minds” award in Medicine (January 2024), he will present in the Ischemic Heart Disease Session on Surgical approaches for AAOCA.Prof. Uwe Zeymer (Germany) – Interventional Cardiologist at University Heart Center Freiburg. A leader in managing cardiogenic shock post infarction, he will speak in the GHA/ESC-ACVC Joint Session on Infarct related cardiogenic shock: knowns and unknowns.Prof. Carlo Di Mario (Italy) – Chair of Cardiology, University of Florence. An international authority in complex coronary intervention and bifurcation stenting, he will deliver insights in the Ischemic Heart Disease Session on Bifurcations revisited: Update from the 2025 Bifurcations Club Congress.Dr. Maryam Alqaseer (Saudi Arabia) – Consultant Cardiologist at King Fahad Specialist Hospital, Dammam. Specialist in adult heart failure and cardio oncology. She will speak in the Heart Failure Session on Cardio Oncology: systematic management of cancer therapy–related cardiac dysfunction.Conference WebsiteThe official website is now live. Visit for detailed event information, registration, and more. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this landmark event in the field of cardiology.About the Gulf Heart AssociationThe GHA, established as the leading non-profit professional organization, is dedicated to promoting advanced cardiology care within the region.Through collaborations with local and international organizations and institutions, the GHA organizes scientific cardiology and cardiovascular surgery meetings, workshops, and conferences, fostering education and the sharing of scientific information.Since its inception in 2002, the GHA has played a pivotal role in advancing cardiac care and research within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, marking a significant achievement for its members.Website:About Hamad Medical CorporationHamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East.For more than four decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.HMC manages fifteen specialist hospitals as well as the National Ambulance Service, mental health, homecare and residential care services.HMC's transformation over the past decade is unparalleled around the world. Since 2016, HMC has opened eight new hospitals and a range of new specialist facilities – further strengthening Qatar's public sector hospital network.Thirteen HMC hospitals hold corporate Academic Medical Center accreditation by the Joint Commission International, endorsing the quality and safety of services, while the Ambulance Service, Home Healthcare Service, Stroke Service and Palliative Care Service have all received prestigious JCI accreditation.HMC is committed to delivering healthcare services on par with the world's best and many of our services exceed international benchmarks for quality of care, including stroke, cardiology, trauma and cancer.In 2023, HMC had four hospitals ranked among the world's top 250 academic medical centers, with two achieving top 100 ranking; highlighting our commitment to combining patient care, medical research and education to achieve the best outcomes and experience for our patients.HMC is leading the development of the region's first academic health system – combining innovative research, top-class education and excellent clinical care – and is committed to building a legacy of healthcare expertise in Qatar.HMC was also the first hospital system in the Middle East to achieve institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education – International (ACGME-I), which demonstrates excellence in the way medical graduates are trained through residency, internship and fellowship programs.Website:

Owais Hasan

Just us & Otto

+974 6691 2449

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.