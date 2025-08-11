Big Swing Media Launches To Spotlight The Business Of Lifestyle Sports

Big Swing Media logo

16-Time Emmy-Winning Veteran Journalist Jimmy Roberts, Senior Media Executive Fred Bucher, and Marketing Industry Vet Spence Kramer to Lead New Company

SOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new voice is entering the sports media landscape: Big Swing Media , Inc. today announced its official formation with a mission to build a vibrant, influential community around the business of lifestyle sports, starting with golf in September.The company will deliver premium editorial and production, as well as unparalleled access to newsmakers and industry insights through podcasts, subscription newsletters, and custom events.Big Swing Media is co-founded by Jimmy Roberts, the award-winning sports journalist and broadcaster (NBC Sports/ABC Sports/ESPN), who will be the chief content officer; Fred Bucher, a longtime media and marketing executive (formerly ESPN, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Weather Group/Allen Media) will serve as chief executive officer; and Spence Kramer, a veteran senior marketing and agency executive (formerly ESPN, Wieden + Kennedy, J. Walter Thompson) will be the company's chief operating officer.Roberts, whose three-decade career includes acclaimed reporting at NBC Sports and ESPN, is one of the most respected voices in sports journalism. A 16-time Emmy Award winner, Roberts has covered everything from the Olympics to major golf championships to the Super Bowl and is known for his thought-provoking storytelling and deep industry access."Why are we doing this? There are now more golf courses in the U.S. than there are McDonald's. People don't realize how explosive the game's growth has been and how fast the business landscape is changing. Big Swing Media will shine a light on the deals, decisions, and personalities driving golf's next era,” Roberts said.“We're building Big Swing Media to be the trusted voice of the business of lifestyle sports,” said Bucher.“There are millions of people globally who work in these industries and tens of millions more who engage in sports like golf, tennis, and skiing, not just for fun, but as a way of life. This is a huge, underserved audience, and we're here to give them the best-in-class coverage they deserve.”About Big Swing Media, Inc.Big Swing Media is building the premier community for executives in the global business of lifestyle sports like golf, tennis, and skiing. Founded by 16-time Emmy-winning sports journalist Jimmy Roberts and industry veterans Fred Bucher and Spence Kramer, the company delivers premium editorial and production as well as unparalleled access to newsmakers through podcasts, subscription newsletters, and custom events.

