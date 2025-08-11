Back In Line OC Announces“Back To School In Whole Health”

Go Back to School in Whole Health with Dr. David Jacob, DC, Health Coach, Healing Advocate

- Dr. David J. Jacob, DCORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David J. Jacob, DC , chiropractor and owner at Back in Line OC is thrilled to announce his new campaign,“Back to School in Whole Health.” The campaign is designed to empower families from kids to grandparents and teachers to administrators to live more happily and stress-free through the bustling back-to-school days by aligning the spine, fixing the aches and pains, accelerating healing, clearing the brain fog of summer, addressing nutrition for the growing body, and enhancing overall performance.“A healthy body feels good. When you feel good, you perform better everywhere in life,” says Dr. Jacob, holistic health coach, body expert, and Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine.“When your body is properly aligned and the systems are open for flow, the body feels good, enabling the person to handle stress and anxiety in a more calm, cool, and collected way. You think more clearly, and you perform at a higher level, from athletes to students to everyone.”Professional, amateur, and student athletes are reaping the benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, a modality offered by Dr. Jacob, an OG in the treatment for nearly 30 years.“When you heal the body now, while the injuries are fresh, you save yourself from pain and brain disease later,” says Dr. Jacob.“Really, just about anyone who wants optimal health, who wants to think and perform at their highest level, who wants to clear their mind and open the systems within their body will benefit from Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. We have a chamber in our offices, along with many other healing modalities, and our prices are reasonable.”Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) works by flooding the body with oxygen. The oxygen administered is compressed using mild pressure equivalent to diving 33 feet underwater. When oxygen is compressed, cells can absorb high levels of oxygen, stimulating healing and detoxification throughout the body.The increase in oxygen absorption accelerates the body's ability to function properly, grow new skin, blood vessels, and connective tissues. Studies have shown it to work well on brain injuries, strokes and neurological conditions, as well as the average office worker, athlete, and housewife.‒Quick muscle recovery‒Clarity, enhanced performance‒Cerebral palsy‒Fatigue‒Swelling‒Pain‒Stroke‒Edema‒Wounds that won't healBack in Line OC also offers Shockwave and Cold Laser Therapy to heal soft tissue pain, as well as massage therapy, chiropractic adjustments, exercises, and Dr. J's advanced knowledge of the body, ailments, and how to thrive past them.“Back to School in Whole Health” makes all services affordable. Buy in bundles to save 20% to 30% on monthly rates and ala carte services.“I want to inspire people to invest in their health today, so they don't have to spend their money saving their life or risking their quality of life later.” says Dr. Jacob.For more information, call Jennifer at the front desk at (714) 633-2225 or visit .About Back in Line OC:Back in Line OC Chiropractic & Rehab Center is Orange County's leading center for integrated healing. Owned and operated by Dr. David J. Jacob, DC, the clinic offers comprehensive services for spine alignment, sports rehabilitation, pain management, performance enhancement, and much more through a combination of chiropractic treatments, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, therapeutic massage, nutritional counseling and a variety of other healing modalities. The Back in Line OC mission is to ensure everyone receives the spinal and rehabilitative care they need to live a healthy, active life. Back in Line OC is located at 2901 East Katella Avenue in Orange, Calif., at the corner of Katella and Wanda. For more information, visit or call us at (714) 633-2225.# # #Media Contact:Jennifer L Horspool949-933-4300...

