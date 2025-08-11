Nidhhi Agerwal Trashes Reports Suggesting Vehicle Used By Her For Bhimavaram Store Launch Was Sent By Govt Officials
Issuing a statement, which she shared on her social media timelines, actress Nidhhi Agerwal said,"I would like to address and clarify certain speculations circulating on social media regarding my recent visit to Bhimavaram for a store launch event.
"During the event, the local organisers arranged transportation for me, which happened to be a vehicle belonging to the Andhra Pradesh government. I wish to clearly state that I had no role in choosing or requesting this vehicle - it was provided solely by the event organisers for logistical purposes."
Pointing out that some online reports and posts were wrongly suggesting that this vehicle was sent to her by government officials, the actress said, "I want to make it absolutely clear that these claims are completely baseless. I share no such connection in this context, and the use of the vehicle had nothing to do with any government officials."
The actress concluded her statement saying, "I deeply value my audience, and it is important for me to clarify the truth so that no misinformation is carried forward. I am grateful to my fans and well-wishers for their constant love and support."
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal's most recent release was director A M Jothikrishna and Krish Jagarlamudi 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The actress played a character called Panchami in the period film, which had music by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S.
