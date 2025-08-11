UC Asset Hails Pro-Cannabis Policy Development At President Trump's Office

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset Limited Partnership (OTCQB: UCASU ) has issued a statement applauding the latest policy development from President Trump's office, as reported in an exclusive article by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

The report, titled "Trump Weighs Reclassifying Marijuana as Less Dangerous Drug," states that "The president told donors earlier this month he was interested in reclassifying the drug." This refers to the potential reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance. While this change would not fully legalize marijuana, it would significantly ease restrictions, enable tax breaks for certain cannabis companies, and open the door to expanded medical research.

1. UCASU's Investment Strategy Has Anticipated Policy Breakthrough

"Since the beginning of this year, UC Asset has anticipated a potential policy breakthrough in the cannabis industry, and developed and executed an investment plan based on that projection," said Larry Wu, founder and managing partner of UC Asset.

Earlier this year, UC Asset acquired more equity in cannabis properties, nearly doubled its cannabis property portfolio-from $1.6 million to $3.1 million.

The company has also filed with the SEC for a $5.0 million Secondary Public Offering (SPO), with the majority of the capital earmarked for acquiring two additional cannabis properties. The offering statement has undergone two rounds of SEC review, and management remains optimistic that it will be qualified within the next few months.

2. UCASU Aims to Expand "Best Performing" Cannabis Portfolio

In its amended Form 1-A, UC Asset reports a 14.4% Return on Investment (ROI) for its cannabis portfolio-significantly above the industry average and outperforming similar portfolios held by other public companies.

"For example, Players Club Capital stated in January 2025 that 'Cap rates for (cannabis cultivation) properties typically range from 7–10%,'" explained Wu.

"We also analyzed SEC filings from other public companies and estimated their ROI ranged between 11–12% in 2024. Based on this, our 14.4% ROI stands out."

Wu cautioned, however, that the company's interpretation of peer filings may not be exact and strongly encourages investors to conduct their own research.

3. Anticipated Policy Shift Could Spark Second Wave of Industry Growth

Since early 2025, UC Asset has been forecasting a second wave of growth in the cannabis industry, citing low market penetration and the sector's distance from maturity. Despite continued year-over-year growth, the industry has lost 95% of its investment equity value, as measured by the cannabis ETF index MSOS. As unfortunate a fact as it is, it also leaves huge room for the next wave of growth, once the trend gets reversed.

"Historically, no emerging industry reaches maturity after just one wave of rapid growth. Multiple waves are typical, and a second wave could begin at any time-especially if a policy breakthrough occurs," said Wu.

He believes that any major policy shift could have an explosive impact, given the industry's stagnation in regulatory progress over recent years.

4. UCASU Ready to Partner with Investors

"We're likely among a small group of cannabis portfolio managers who have been actively preparing for expansion and are ready to work with investors," said Wu.

"And we are certainly the only public company in cannabis property investment currently filing for a secondary public offering."

Wu added that historical market data shows cannabis property portfolios may outperform other cannabis business models during periods of rapid growth.

"For instance, between 2018 and 2021-the first wave of cannabis industry expansion-the top five MSOS component companies saw share price increases of 18–26 times, while cannabis property companies experienced gains of 55–130 times."

"The potential is exciting, and now is the time to act," Wu concluded.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit:

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: [email protected] ; +1 470-475-1035

SOURCE UC Asset LP

