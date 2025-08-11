Sciton Supports Kerr County Flood Relief Efforts
Donation to local relief fund underscores Sciton's commitment to improving lives beyond aesthetics
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality laser and light solutions, announced today its contribution to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The contribution was made in collaboration with longtime Sciton customer and friend Dr. Odemaris Young of O Young MD Laser & Medical Aesthetics.
Following the devastating July 4th floods that affected Kerrville, Texas, and surrounding communities, Sciton's donation aligns with the company's core mission to "Improve people's lives." This commitment extends beyond the aesthetic medical device industry, reflecting a deeper responsibility toward community support and involvement.
Dr. Ode Young, a respected physician and active member of the Kerrville community, owns O Young MD Laser & Medical Aesthetics ( ), a practice known for excellence and compassionate patient care. Dr. Young's dedication to community well-being and her continued advocacy for those impacted by the floods have inspired Sciton's contribution to the relief efforts.
"At Sciton, our values emphasize integrity, quality, innovation, and community responsibility, and we deeply admire Dr. Young's dedication to her patients and the Kerrville community. Partnering with her to aid local recovery efforts is an honor, and we're proud to support the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country in their critical work," said Sciton Marketing Leader Michael Keith.
The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund was established to provide essential resources and support for families and businesses affected by the floods. To learn more or support the flood relief fund, visit: .
For additional information about Sciton's technology and mission, please visit .
About Sciton
Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Known for its commitment to high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's products serve a range of medical and aesthetic needs, including women's health, skin resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. Sciton's direct sales operate in over 10 countries, with a distribution network reaching 45+ countries worldwide, providing innovative solutions and setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.
