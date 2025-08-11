Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend
|
Tax-Free Dividend Per Share
|
Record Date:
|
Aug. 22, 2025
|
Ex-Dividend Date:
|
Aug. 22, 2025
|
Payable Date:
|
Sept. 2, 2025
|
Amount
|
Change From Previous Month
|
$0.0450 $0.0000
|
|
|
Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes/us .
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ) is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes/us .
###
