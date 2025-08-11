Tresemmé Helps You Rally In A Spritz With New Get TF Out Of Bed Campaign

Tresemmé Helps You Rally In A Spritz With New Get TF Out Of Bed Campaign
TRESemmé is debuting the Get TF Out of Bed campaign with-what else?-a party tour. That's right-the brand is teaming up with ultimate party-thrower Eventbrite to sponsor festivities in five major party hubs: Miami, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, from mid-August through mid-September. Think of these as your chance to look like a supermodel and act like a liability (no judgment here!). And for all you Miami and Nashville baddies out there, the brand will be hosting the TRESemmé Touch-Up Truck: GTFOOB Tour , a mobile pop-up salon on August 15 on Lincoln Road in South Beach and August 22 on Broadway. Don't miss your chance to snag one of roughly 30 first-come, first-served spots (through Eventbrite, duh) to be styled by the pros in this hair heaven on wheels.
Meanwhile, your favorite creators will be rallying their own crews while hitting the clubs across cities, filming a special three-episode social series, Get TF Out of Bed! , that will roll out across all TRESemmé channels. Full episodes will be posted on the brand's YouTube channel, featuring names like TRESemmé brand ambassador Paige DeSorbo, Xandra, Mia Martini, Victoria Villaroel, Maria Georgas, Victoria Fuller, and more.
"We're a brand backed by the belief that everyone deserves to have unshakeable confidence," says Yoni Klein, Head of Marketing, TRESemmé North America at Unilever. "This campaign is about more than hair. It's a mood shift. It's about embracing experiences that feel as good as you look, and ensuring nothing holds you back from saying 'yes' to the moments that matter. The A-List Collection gives you everything you need to get out there and live in the now."
The epic party tour will conclude in New York City during the most luxe week for beauty and fashion (IYKYK), where the A-List Collection will be front and center all week long. From the runway to the after parties, the brand is making sure guests never see their beds all week long. Talk about high-fashion hair and even higher energy vibes.
Whether you're hitting the club or strutting down the runway, consider the A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray your must-have styling product for 2025's "it" girl hair. The best part? In five minutes or less, you'll have volume, body, and hold without weighing down your hair. From cut-the-line curls to the party girl pony, this pretty little bottle is the secret for girls who don't wait for permission - they give it to themselves.
The entire TRESemmé A-List Collection, including the TRESemmé A-List Dry Texturizing Spray, is exclusively available at Target for an SRP of $11.99. After all, partying shouldn't come at a price.
Plans? Made. Hair? Slayed. See you on the dance floor.
