Mister Sparky Helps Homeowners Get Generator-Ready This Hurricane Season

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is underway and likely to intensify in the coming weeks, which means the potential for extended electrical outages is on the rise. Along with being inconvenient, power outages can be expensive and dangerous. From spoiled groceries and mold damage to costly hotel stays and limited access to medical equipment or communication, the experts at Mister Sparky warn that the consequences of going without electricity add up fast.

Homeowners are urged to prepare early and consider a stationary (or whole-home) generator as a reliable solution to provide uninterrupted power. Unlike the portable variety, these generators are permanently installed and activate automatically when needed to keep your home comfortable, your food fresh and your family safe during uncertain times.

"A whole-home generator may seem like a big investment upfront, but the cost of doing nothing may be even higher," says Daniel Mock, vice president of operations at Mister Sparky. "While electricity can go out at any time of year, hurricane season brings a higher risk of multi-day outages. Without backup power, your HVAC system, refrigerator, internet and even medical equipment can stop working."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has a 50% chance of being above average, with up to 18 named storms and 2-5 major hurricanes expected. That level of activity raises the likelihood of widespread outages caused by storm damage.

Stationary generators are directly connected to a home's electrical system and a fuel source, like natural gas or propane. Electricians from Mister Sparky are trained to install them safely and ensure that all wiring and equipment complies with local, state and federal laws or codes, and adheres to the rules and regulations of the local utility. They also offer consumer financing and 24/7 online scheduling.

Generator Readiness Tips from Mister Sparky

Whether you are using a portable generator or have a standby model installed, Mister Sparky offers these important safety tips for weathering the storm:



Before a storm approaches, take time to read the generator's manual. Know the type you have, its power capacity, and which appliances it can support. Mister Sparky can help answer any questions.



Generators should be positioned outside and away from doors and windows to avoid carbon monoxide exposure, and kept on a stable, level surface.



Use the fuel type recommended by the manufacturer, taking care to store it safely. Start the generator before plugging in appliances, and focus on essentials like refrigeration, lighting and medical devices.



If you're using a generator for the first time, do a test run before an actual emergency. Understand your model's specs, and never exceed its rated capacity.

Ongoing maintenance ensures reliable performance. Check oil levels, air filters and connections regularly. Keep children and pets away from the unit while it's running, and never touch it with wet hands.

Homeowners who wait until a storm is in the forecast may face equipment shortages and longer installation wait times, so act early to ensure your home is protected before the next major outage. Mister Sparky offers a variety of financing options that can provide manageable monthly payments, flexible financing terms and competitive interest rates. For more information about standby generator installation and service, visit .

