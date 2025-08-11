Telos Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings
Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today, August 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit .
Related presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at . In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Investors section of the Company's website.
About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.
Media: ...
Investors: ...
