Peptide Synthesis Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Therapeutic Peptides Drive Growth Amid Rising Cardiovascular, Metabolic Diseases
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$961.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1840 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. Peptide Synthesis- Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)
3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Peptide Synthesis Market: Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Equipment
4.4.1. Global Equipment Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Peptide Synthesizers
4.4.3. Lyophilizers
4.4.4. Chromatography Equipment
4.4.5. Others
4.5. Reagents & Consumables
4.5.1. Reagents & Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Resins
4.5.3. Amino Acids
4.5.4. Coupling Reagents
4.5.5. Dyes & Fluorescent Labeling Reagents
4.5.6. Others
4.6. Services
Chapter 5. Peptide Synthesis Market: Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
5.5. Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)
5.6. Hybrid Technology
Chapter 6. Peptide Synthesis Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Therapeutics
6.4.1. Global Therapeutics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Cancer
6.4.3. Metabolic
6.4.4. Cardiovascular Disorder
6.4.5. Respiratory
6.4.6. GIT (Gastrointestinal Disorders)
6.4.7. Infectious Disease
6.4.8. Pain
6.4.9. Dermatology
6.4.10. CNS
6.4.11. Renal
6.4.12. Others
6.5. Diagnosis
6.6. Research
Chapter 7. Peptide Synthesis Market: End Use Business Analysis
7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
7.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.5. CDMOs/CROs
7.6. Academic and Research Institutions
Chapter 8. Peptide Synthesis Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Technology, Application, and End Use
8.1. Regional Market Dashboard
8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Financial performance
9.4.3. Technology benchmarking
9.4.4. Strategic initiatives
