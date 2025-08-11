Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|445,906
|534.93
|238,539,468
|August 4, 2025
|2,500
|484.24
|1,210,589
|August 5, 2025
|2,400
|485.75
|1,165,790
|August 6, 2025
|2,300
|485.72
|1,117,165
|August 7, 2025
|2,400
|486.95
|1,168,692
|August 8, 2025
|2,300
|485.63
|1,116,951
|Total accumulated under the program
|457,806
|533,65
|244,308,655
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 591,128 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
Fond-RU-41-2025-uk-SBB
Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025_4AUG-11AUG
