Openai: How A Christian University Is Embracing Technology

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership takes courage and vision. For decades, Cedarville University has been a bold leader in Christian higher education and campus technology, resulting in new programs, record enrollments and fundraising growth - and, more importantly, spiritual transformation in the lives of its students.

As our world grapples with AI's transformational impact on every area of life, higher education has entered a new era. Leading institutions around the globe are engaging artificial intelligence - despite its unknowns - to enhance learning, research, and innovation. More than 150 colleges and universities-including Harvard, Duke, and Arizona State - have now launched OpenAI initiatives for their students.

Today, Cedarville University announced it is becoming the first evangelical Christian university to provide its entire campus community with ChatGPT Edu. With this announcement, Cedarville is also the only university in Ohio to implement ChatGPT Edu campus-wide. The news conference can be viewed by clicking on the following livestream link:

This new venture in artificial intelligence will improve the educational experience for Cedarville students by helping them to think biblically about AI, be more prepared for the rapidly changing marketplace, and become more time-efficient-leaving additional time for personal and spiritual growth and discipleship.

“AI has become a part of the global landscape, and as Christians in higher education, we can choose to embrace it and use it for God's glory or distance ourselves from it in fear,” said Dr. Thomas White, president.“We have thoughtfully decided to embrace this technology as a tool, understanding we must prepare students to serve and lead in the jobs of the future. Biblical principles will guide how our campus community uses AI, so we continue to send out graduates known not only for professional skills, but also for integrity and ethics.”

ChatGPT Edu will provide all of Cedarville's full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students with access to today's cutting-edge technology. Through this collaboration with Open AI, students, faculty and staff will have access to ChatGPT's most advanced models and data analytics, web browsing and document summarization capabilities. They will also have the ability to build and share custom GPTs.

These tools will provide higher message limits than the free ChatGPT, provide capabilities for over 50 languages and offer robust security, data privacy and administrative controls.

In the classroom, professors will have the opportunity to use AI to assist in their teaching, tutoring, academic support and research. Each faculty member will determine how and when to use AI, setting clear expectations throughout the learning process. AI will also assist the university's admissions, marketing, advising and operational functions.

The use of AI at Cedarville University will be guided by comprehensive principles drawn from a biblical foundation. These include: (1) AI must never replace or diminish the intrinsic worth of humans, who are created in the image of God; (2) Christians are called to wisely steward all resources - including technology; (3) Christians are called to promote the truth and model integrity; (4) Cedarville will engage AI with a distinctive Christian voice, and (5) Since technology use shapes the user, Cedarville's AI approach must cultivate virtue alongside skill.

Cedarville isn't new to technological innovation. Historically, Cedarville was an early adopter of the internet, implementing administrative and academic computers in 1980 and 1982, respectively. In addition, Cedarville developed its own campus computer network - CedarNet - which was a breakthrough concept for the time. That initiative, in partnership with IBM, also included providing computers in every residence hall room.

Academically, the university has also been a leader in classroom technology to advance student learning. Cedarville has led with conviction, from the development of its National Security Agency-approved cybersecurity program to implementing the use of anatomage - an advanced 3D medical visualization technology specializing in digitizing real human bodies into interactive, fully functional 3D cadavers. Cedarville's School of Nursing in particular has used birthing simulators to educate future nurses, and beginning this year, it will implement virtual reality into the program.

“As a Christian university, our goal is to equip our students, faculty and staff to engage with AI ethically, creatively and biblically,” said White.“We can use this tool to increase efficiency and support learning. Ultimately, we hope it will free up more time for life-giving discipleship and personal connections.”

Cedarville University , an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by The Wall Street Journal as being among the nation's top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics, and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu .

