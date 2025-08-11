Dietz & Watson Unveils New Campaign Spotlighting Four Generations Of Family Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The Right Way, Even If It's the Hard Way” returns to remind consumers that high quality runs in the family

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dietz & Watson , a leading provider of premium deli meats and artisan cheeses, has launched a new national campaign that brings its multigenerational leadership story front and center. The campaign titled,“The Right Way, Even If It's the Hard Way,” is a continuation of the brand's 2023 platform and further underscores that the company is family-owned and family-operated for over 85 years.

The campaign pulls back the curtain on the people behind the brand, highlighting four generations of the Dietz and Watson families who have remained deeply involved in every aspect of the business since its founding in 1939; with a full creative rollout across online video, connected TV, digital audio, paid social, and out-of-home placements.

“Many brands today claim to be family-owned, but few can match the hands-on legacy and long-standing integrity which define Dietz & Watson,” said Lauren Eni Canseco, chief marketing officer at Dietz & Watson.“This campaign is about honoring the deep sense of pride and responsibility that comes with being a family-run business. Our name is on every label, and that means something, because we hold ourselves to the same standard we do at home. If we wouldn't serve it to our own family, we wouldn't serve it to yours.”

Produced by Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners (RTO+P), a Mod Op company, and shot by photographers, Andy Anderson and Stevie Chris, the campaign's creative direction draws inspiration from Paul Harvey's“God Made a Farmer” to convey the deep pride, accountability, and values that come with running a family business.

“This wasn't just about making a campaign, it was about telling a legacy story that feels honest and lived-in,” said Steve Red, co-chief creative officer at RTO+P, a Mod Op Company.“We wanted to create something that felt honest and real, just like the Eni and Yingling families themselves. What they've built over four generations isn't just a business, it's a living, breathing reflection of their values – from the factory floor to the dinner plate. Our job was to help the world see that.”

Debuting with paid placements the week of August 4, 2025, the campaign features a :60 anthem spot, a series of :30, :15, and :06 cuts, as well as photography, digital banners, and audio assets. The entire campaign reinforces the company's commitment to quality and the high standards they uphold for every product they make.

ABOUT DIETZ & WATSON

Founded in 1939 by Gottlieb Dietz, and still family-owned and operated today, Dietz & Watson remains true to their original old-world recipes and Gottlieb's commitment to“quality above all else.” Creating the freshest and leanest beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast, Dietz & Watson's offerings are enhanced only with all-natural spices and seasonings for optimum flavor profiles. All Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG. Today, in addition to the“heritage” items on which the company was founded, it also produces a No Antibiotics Ever and Organic line called Dietz & Watson Originals that continues to grow in popularity and is rapidly expanding. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Dietz & Watson continues their tradition of family commitment and to leading the industry in the crafting of the world's best premium deli meats and artisan cheeses. The company is led by founder Gottlieb Dietz' grandchildren, Louis Eni (President and CEO), Chris Eni (COO) and Cindy Eni Yingling (CFO). Today, the fourth generation of the family, Lauren Eni, Christopher Yingling, Timothy Yingling and Michael Eni, have joined the company to carry the tradition further. Learn more at .

ABOUT MOD OP

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op's website .

