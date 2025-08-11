Artelo Biosciences Receives Notice Of Allowance From European Patent Office For The Patent Claims For The Intended Commercial Formulation Of ART27.13

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extends Patent Protection Through December 2041

ART27.13 is Currently under Evaluation in a Phase 2 Study for the Treatment of Cancer-Related Anorexia

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Artelo's European patent application No. 21827629.3. The application covers the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13, the Company's peripherally selective cannabinoid agonist currently under evaluation in the Phase 2 CAReS trial for the treatment of cancer-related anorexia.

The allowed claims protect compositions of ART27.13 dispersed in polyethylene glycol, including the Company's intended commercial formulation. This development marks a major milestone in Artelo's global intellectual property strategy and positions the Company for long-term value creation.

“Securing this Notice of Allowance from the EPO is an important step in protecting the commercial potential of ART27.13,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences.“Cancer-related anorexia affects over 60% of people with advanced stage cancer, yet there are currently no approved therapies to treat it in the US, UK, or EU. With a patent term expected through December 2041, we believe this achievement significantly enhances the value of ART27.13 as we aim to bring forward a potential first-in-class treatment to address this underserved need.”

ART27.13 is being evaluated in the CAReS clinical trial, a Phase 1/2 study targeting cancer-related anorexia. The investigational drug was well tolerated in the Phase 1 stage and showed early signs of stabilizing or reversing weight loss in more than 60% of participants. Initial results from the Phase 2 portion of the study are expected during the current third quarter of 2025.

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a novel benzimidazole derivative being developed as a once-daily, orally administered agent selectively targeting peripheral CB1 and CB2 receptors, with the potential to improve body weight, appetite, muscle degeneration, and quality of life in cancer patients. Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 has been in six clinical studies with over 250 participants. A statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight was observed in people with back pain who were otherwise healthy. Importantly, the drug enables systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system-mediated toxicity. Having completed a Phase 1 study in cancer patients where ART27.13 demonstrated an excellent safety profile, Artelo is now advancing it in the Phase 2 CAReS trial as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

About CAReS

The Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) is a Phase 1/2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the Company's lead clinical program, ART27.13, in patients with cancer anorexia and weight loss. Cancer-related anorexia, or the lack or loss of appetite in the person with cancer, may result from the cancer and/or its treatment with radiation or chemotherapy. It is common for people with cancer to lose weight. Anorexia and the resulting weight loss can affect a patient's health, often weakening their immune system and causing discomfort and dehydration. A weight loss of more than 5% can predict a poor outcome for cancer patients and a lower response to chemotherapy. Now completed, the Phase 1 portion of the CAReS study was designed to determine the most effective and safest dose of ART27.13 for dosing in the Phase 2 stage. Currently enrolling, the Phase 2 portion of the CAReS study is designed to determine estimates of activity of ART27.13 in terms of lean body mass, weight gain, and improvement of anorexia. (ISRCTN registry: )

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Complementing its scientific innovation, Artelo has adopted a forward-looking corporate finance initiative whereby it is deploying a portion of its excess capital into Solana under a newly authorized digital asset treasury strategy. As the first publicly traded pharmaceutical company to designate Solana as a core reserve asset, Artelo intends to leverage Solana's high-performance, decentralized blockchain to diversify its balance sheet, enhance liquidity management, and position the Company for long-term value creation in parallel with its therapeutic programs. Guided by disciplined risk controls and staged investments approved by the Board of Directors, this Solana-centric strategy is designed to preserve working capital for the continued advancement and commercialization of Artelo's product candidates while affording shareholders exposure to a next-generation monetary network. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and digital-asset technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to, among other things, the potential of ART27.13 to be a first-in-class treatment for cancer-related anorexia, the value of ART27.13, the anticipated benefits of the Company's intellectual property strategy, the anticipated timing of releasing initial results from the Phase 2 portion of the CAReS study, and the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to,“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

