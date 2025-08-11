Tepezza Takes The Lead: Revolutionizing The Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment Market Datam Intelligence

DataM Insights1

Tepezza's targeted IGF-1R inhibition sets a new standard in Graves' Ophthalmopathy, driving rapid adoption and billion-dollar sales.

- Gundreddy Gopinadh | Research HeadAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amgen's Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) has rapidly emerged as a groundbreaking therapy in the Graves' Ophthalmopathy (also known as Thyroid Eye Disease, or TED) treatment landscape, reshaping clinical standards and expanding commercial potential globally. Approved by the U.S. FDA in January 2020, Tepezza became the first and only targeted biologic therapy indicated for TED, offering a transformative solution for a condition that previously relied on non-specific treatments like corticosteroids, orbital radiation, or invasive surgery. Tepezza's approval was backed by robust OPTIC Phase III trial data, which showed that over 80% of patients experienced significant proptosis reduction, a key measure of eye bulging caused by TED.Download PDF Sample Report:Tepezza has since experienced rapid uptake, achieving blockbuster status with annual global revenues surpassing more than a billion in 2024 alone. Its success can be attributed to its targeted mechanism of action, blocking the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), which plays a critical role in TED pathophysiology. Following Amgen's acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics in 2023, the company has aggressively expanded Tepezza's reach, investing in global market access, regulatory filings, and next-generation administration forms, including subcutaneous delivery, now in late-stage trials.Market Dynamics:The Graves ophthalmopathy treatment market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the introduction and success of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw), the first and only FDA-approved targeted biologic for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has redefined the standard of care by addressing the root cause of the disease through IGF-1R inhibition, offering significant improvements in proptosis, diplopia, and inflammation that conventional therapies failed to deliver consistently. This innovation has created a new therapeutic class, altering the dynamics of a previously underserved market and paving the way for biologic dominance in autoimmune ophthalmology.Buy This Exclusive Report:Market Size:DataM Intelligence anticipates that the global Graves ophthalmopathy treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, reaching US$ 3.01 billion from US$ 2.09 billion in 2024.Major Companies:Major companies working towards the market's growth include Amgen Inc., Immunovant, Inc., Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Argenx, Tourmaline Bio, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sling Therapeutics and among others.📞 Request for Trial Access of Database Subscription:Here's how DataM leads the way:✅ Track all your competitors in one centralized dashboard✅ Competitive Intelligence✅ Pipeline Analysis📰 Get the latest industry news curated in one place📊 Access the complete library of probiotics market reports instantly✏️ Request customizations on any report-absolutely free of charge📄 Ask for new reports tailored to your business needs-at no additional cost🌍 Receive detailed regional and country-level industry analysis🔍 Enjoy live access to global Import/Export data for real-time trade insightsAbout Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a dedicated healthcare research analyst with a strong track record in the market research industry, bringing deep expertise across the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) sectors. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, he has supported numerous healthcare organizations by analyzing market trends, evaluating competitive landscapes, and identifying growth opportunities. Gopinadh's work helps industry stakeholders make informed decisions in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, reinforcing their role as a valuable contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare space.

