Galleri Test: Revolutionizing Cancer Screening With One Simple Blood Draw Datam Intelligence

DataM Insights1

Galleri's blood test screens for 50+ cancers with 99.5% specificity, reducing need for invasive biopsies and enabling earlier detection.

- Gundreddy Gopinadh | Research HeadAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Galleri test can screen for over 50 types of cancer with a single blood test, helping patients to avoid multiple biopsy procedures to take tissue samples during the cancer diagnosis.The Galleri test detects cancer by identifying unique DNA“fingerprints” from tumor cell fragments. About 1% of adults aged 50–79 receive a Cancer Signal Detected result, which also indicates the likely Cancer Signal Origin (CSO). Following further diagnostics, roughly 40% of these cases are confirmed as cancer.Download PDF Sample Report:The Galleri test demonstrates 99.5% specificity with a false positive rate of less than 1%, making it highly reliable for early cancer detection. It screens for several of the deadliest cancers, including pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, and liver cancers. Validated across over 140 clinical study sites, the test is supported by an extensive clinical development program expected to include more than 380,000 participants.How the Galleri Test WorksGalleri is a prescription-only multi-cancer early detection test that analyzes a blood sample to detect cancer signals and predict their origin. If a signal is found, healthcare providers guide the next steps, which may include reviewing medical history, conducting physical exams, and performing guideline-based evaluations such as lab tests and imaging. Identifying the likely origin of the cancer is crucial for determining the most appropriate diagnostic pathway.According to DataM Intelligence: The global multi cancer early detection testing market reached US$ 1.67 billion in 2023, with a rise of US$ 1.92 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 7.52 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Developments: In June 2025, GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company focused on early cancer detection, has reported positive results from its registrational PATHFINDER 2 study, which analyzed the safety and performance of the Gallerimulti-cancer early detection test in 35,878 adults over 50 years of age with no clinical suspicion of cancer. The study aimed to evaluate the test's effectiveness in enhancing standard of care single cancer screening. In December 2024, Function Health, a lab tests startup, has partnered with GRAIL (ILMN) to offer early cancer detection tests to its members. Launched in 2023, the company offers over 100 lab tests to assess heart, liver, kidney, thyroid, nutrients, and stress health.Major Companies: Major companies operating in the market includes GRAIL, Guardant Health, Exact Sciences, Burning Rock Biotech, Lucence Health, Foundation Medicine (Roche), AnchorDx, Freenome, and Niramai.📞 Request for Trial Access of Database Subscription:Here's how DataM leads the way:✅ Track all your competitors in one centralized dashboard✅ Competitive Intelligence✅ Pipeline Analysis📰 Get the latest industry news curated in one place📊 Access the complete library of probiotics market reports instantly✏️ Request customizations on any report-absolutely free of charge📄 Ask for new reports tailored to your business needs-at no additional cost🌍 Receive detailed regional and country-level industry analysis🔍 Enjoy live access to global Import/Export data for real-time trade insightsAbout Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a healthcare research analyst with over a decade of experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). He specializes in delivering actionable insights through custom market research projects, helping organizations analyze trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover growth opportunities. His expertise has guided healthcare companies in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, positioning him as a trusted contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare industry.

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.