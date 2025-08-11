403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s publishes guidelines to lead funds of preschool education
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education have jointly introduced new guidelines for overseeing funds dedicated to advancing preschool education.
These funds, sourced from the central government budget, will be managed collaboratively by the two ministries, according to the new directives.
The financial support aims to broaden access to quality preschool education and to implement the government’s policy of waiving care and education fees for preschool-aged children.
The guidelines call on local finance and education departments to develop comprehensive, performance-driven budget management systems. Local authorities must set clear performance goals and enhance the efficiency of fund distribution and usage.
Additionally, finance agencies at all levels are urged to strengthen routine supervision of fund management.
This move follows China’s recent announcement that starting from the autumn semester of 2025, care and education fees will be waived for children attending public kindergartens in the year before entering primary school.
These funds, sourced from the central government budget, will be managed collaboratively by the two ministries, according to the new directives.
The financial support aims to broaden access to quality preschool education and to implement the government’s policy of waiving care and education fees for preschool-aged children.
The guidelines call on local finance and education departments to develop comprehensive, performance-driven budget management systems. Local authorities must set clear performance goals and enhance the efficiency of fund distribution and usage.
Additionally, finance agencies at all levels are urged to strengthen routine supervision of fund management.
This move follows China’s recent announcement that starting from the autumn semester of 2025, care and education fees will be waived for children attending public kindergartens in the year before entering primary school.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment