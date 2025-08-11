Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s publishes guidelines to lead funds of preschool education

2025-08-11 09:13:56
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education have jointly introduced new guidelines for overseeing funds dedicated to advancing preschool education.

These funds, sourced from the central government budget, will be managed collaboratively by the two ministries, according to the new directives.

The financial support aims to broaden access to quality preschool education and to implement the government’s policy of waiving care and education fees for preschool-aged children.

The guidelines call on local finance and education departments to develop comprehensive, performance-driven budget management systems. Local authorities must set clear performance goals and enhance the efficiency of fund distribution and usage.

Additionally, finance agencies at all levels are urged to strengthen routine supervision of fund management.

This move follows China’s recent announcement that starting from the autumn semester of 2025, care and education fees will be waived for children attending public kindergartens in the year before entering primary school.

