Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


French Nuclear Plant Halts Reactors Over Jellyfish In Filters: Power Company

2025-08-11 09:11:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lille, France: A nuclear plant in northern France was temporarily shut down on Monday after a swarm of jellyfish clogged pumps used to cool the reactors, energy group EDF said.
The automatic shutdowns of four units due to the "massive and unexpected presence of jellyfish in the filter drums of the pumping stations" had no safety or environmental impact, said EDF on its website.

