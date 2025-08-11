Doha Photography Award Opens With Over QR2 Million In Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Photography Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has announced the launch of submissions for the first edition of the Doha Photography Award, a landmark cultural and artistic initiative aimed at supporting visual creativity and promoting Qatar's photographic identity.

Submissions will be accepted from August 10 to October 2.

The award offers a professional platform for photographers from inside and outside Qatar, regardless of age or experience, across six main categories: the Qatar category, which highlights the country's landmarks; the General - Colors category; the General - Black and White category, the Special Theme - Emotions category, a Storytelling category for a series of photographs narrating a complete visual story; and a Special Theme category for emerging Qatari photographers under the age of 18.



The total value of the prizes exceeds QR 2 million, with a grand prize of up to QR 300,000 awarded for first place in the Qatar category. Other categories will offer prizes of QR 150,000 for first place, QR 100,000 for second, and QR 75,000 for third.

The award requires that all images be taken with professional cameras and not generated using artificial intelligence technologies. It also prohibits the use of logos or watermarks, and requires that submissions adhere to technical standards that ensure the quality of the submitted work.

On this occasion, Director of the Qatar Photography Center Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain expressed pride in the launch of the first edition of the Doha Photography Award, through which the center seeks to provide a global platform that embraces local and international talent, giving photographers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and document special moments that reflect the beauty of Qatar.

The award is expected to attract wide participation from around the world, thanks to the diversity of its themes and the value of its prizes, in addition to the unique opportunity it provides photographers to showcase their work on a platform that enjoys both local and international attention.