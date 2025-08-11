US Embassy Announces Funding Opportunity To Advance US-Qatar Cooperation
Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Doha announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity for proposals that strengthen ties between the United States and Qatar. This funding opportunity seeks to foster collaboration through programs that highlight shared values and promote bilateral cooperation.
The total funding available under this announcement is $200,000, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. All awards are subject to the availability of funds.
Strategic themes and priorities for this opportunity include:
-
America 250: Programs that celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States by emphasizing historical and cultural connections between the U.S. and Qatar. Activities may include educational initiatives, cultural exchanges, and events that highlight shared values and American excellence.
Entrepreneurship: Initiatives that foster entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, including workshops, mentorship programs, and collaborative projects that support startups and small businesses.
Emerging Technology / Artificial Intelligence (AI): Proposals exploring the role of emerging technologies and AI in addressing common challenges, including technology transfer initiatives and joint ventures.
Youth Leadership: Programs that empower the next generation through leadership training, exchange programs, and civic engagement activities.
Projects must impact or benefit at least one of the following priority audiences:
-
Educational institutions
Artists, historians, and cultural experts
Qatari youth (high school and university students)
Early career-level professionals
Entrepreneurs and innovators
Teachers and academic professionals
Organizations eligible to apply include:
Not-for-profit and community service organizations registered and operating in Qatar
Individuals (Qatari citizens and residents of Qatar)
Public and non-profit private educational institutions registered in Qatar
Public and non-profit educational institutions registered in the United States working with affiliates in Qatar
Qatari government institutions
The deadline for applications is August 30, 2025.
An online information session on the application process will be available on August 21 and for more details, visit the US Embassy website .
All proposals must be submitted via email to [email protected] . Full application instructions, eligibility criteria, and required forms are available on Grants and MyGrants.
