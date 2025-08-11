403
China finishes property rights registration for nation’s first five national parks
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Natural Resources announced that property rights registration has been completed for the country’s first five national parks, marking a significant milestone in ecological protection efforts.
The registered parks include Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Northeast China Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Wuyishan National Parks. Through official registration, ownership of their natural resource assets has been formally recognized and established.
This process clearly defines the jurisdictional authority of various government levels, specifying ownership, supervision, and responsibilities related to natural resources. It also enhances property rights management within the national parks.
These parks encompass some of China’s most critical natural ecosystems, distinguished by unique landscapes, rich natural heritage, and exceptional biodiversity.
Formed in 2021 as the nation’s inaugural group of national parks, the five protected areas cover a combined 230,000 square kilometers and harbor nearly 30 percent of China’s key terrestrial wildlife species.
