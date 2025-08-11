403
Tata Power-DDL Urges Safe Kite Flying Away from Electrical Installations Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
(MENAFN- sloughpr) With Independence Day around the corner and residents of Delhi gearing up to celebrate with the vibrant tradition of kite flying, Tata Power-DDL, a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North & North West Delhi, have urged Delhiites to put their safety first by avoiding kite flying near Electrical Installations and Overhead Power Lines, as it can possibly cause power disruptions and/or electricity related accidents.
As experienced in the past, the metal-coated thread (commonly known as Manjha) used in flying kites can cause electric lines to trip after coming in contact with the power lines. Since Metallic Manjha can also conduct electricity, it can even lead to severe damage such as electrical shocks. Tripping of 33/66 KV overhead power lines can lead to the disruption of power supply. Tripping of high voltage overhead lines can lead to disruption of power supply to larger area affecting over thousands of consumers.
Keeping in view of adverse impact and as per the Government regulations, Tata Power-DDL has appealed to its customers that be mindful of the electrical network and use cotton kite string or any other natural fiber instead of the metal coated thread-manjha. The company has also urged citizens not to use glass-coated manjha or "Chinese manjha," which is very sharp and can cause serious injuries to two-wheeler riders, and birds that may get injured while flying.
Under its public awareness safety drive, Tata Power-DDL has intensified its outreach and aims to conduct Mega Rally in the JJ clusters and resettlement colonies with engagement of the com’any’s Social Impact Group (SIG) through its team of 1000 ABHA members have been instrumental in raising awareness about electrical safety within the local communities. In addition to community awareness, the discom has displayed banners on all its installations and few public places for Safe Kite Flying Advisory, to educate the customers towards the importance of safety during kite flying activities.
Tata power DDL has also partnered with Radio FM channel to spread awareness about safe kite flying, in the interest of the public of Delhi. The discom is also conducting special awareness sessions at various government and private schools in Delhi under its operational area, to educate students about the hazards associated with kite flying & the precautions they should take.
With the help of cutting-edge Geospatial Techniques available at Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Tata Power-DDL analyses the past trends of service disruptions and visualize the areas such as Jahangirpuri, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Bhaslwa, Burari, Badli, Karala, Wazirpur and Bawana etc. that are prone to get affected by kite flying-induced interruptions.
Sharing his insights on careful kite flyi g, Mr. Raj Kumar Rastogi, Chief-Operations and Safety, Tata Power-DDL said, “We urge everyone to fly kites away from electrical wires and installations, as it can lead to power tripping and even serious accidents / injuries. By following the recommended safety measures, citizens can honour the spirit of the occasion while safeguarding themselves and their communities."
