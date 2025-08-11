403
This Week in DSS: Live Entertainment, Family Theatre, and Mega Savings
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 August 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues its citywide programme of thousands of offers and things to do this summer with a fresh round of cultural events, community fitness, and family entertainment this week. The final retail chapter of DSS kicks off with Back to School offers from 11 to 31 August, alongside a new line-up of summer pantomimes at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and much more.
Here are all the brand-new DSS experiences taking over the city this week:
BRAND NEW THIS WEEK
Modesh World
● Date: until 28 August
● Location: Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 4-7
● About: One of the region’s largest indoor entertainment destinations, Modesh World, welcomes the whole family to enjoy immersive experiences featuring Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana. All-new themed zones, rides, live shows, workshops, and unlimited all-day access for parents and children offer unbeatable value for families looking to unlock a summer well spent in Dubai. This year introduces a refreshed all-access ticket for parents and children to enjoy unlimited entry to 25 fun rides, attractions, and games ALL DAY, on-stage workshops, and live shows for the entire day.
Back to School Offers
● Date: 11 to 31 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: From 11 to 31 August, DSS 2025 kicks off its final themed retail season with Back to School offers across the city. Families can enjoy savings of 25 to 75 percent on everything from student tech bundles and fashion essentials to stationery and school supplies. The season also introduces new win-and-shop promotions, including chances to win scholarships, school fee contributions and more.
Back to School - Spend and Win AED 25,000
● Date: 11 to 31 August
● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall
● About: Families who spend AED 500 or more at participating stores between 10 and 31 August will be entered into a draw to win AED 25,000 towards their child’s school fees. Over 35 brands are taking part, including Borders, Brands For Less, Carrefour, Clarks, Daiso, H&M, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Zara and more. Winner to be announced on 3 September.
Aladdin
● Date: 12, 14, 16 & 27 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
● About: A British pantomime spin on the classic Middle Eastern folk tale, this family-friendly stage show comes to the Meyana Auditorium this August. Expect show-stopping songs, lively choreography, digital backdrops, magic lamps, meddling sorcerers and an over-the-top Genie as Aladdin sets out to defeat Abanazar and win Princess Yasmine’s heart. Tickets are on sale now from AED 95.
The Little Mermaid
● Date: 13, 15, 17, 26 & 28 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
● About: A summer theatre production set beneath the waves, The Little Mermaid brings all-singing, all-dancing fun to the Meyana Auditorium with colourful costumes, comedic sea creatures, and a soundtrack of toe-tapping original tunes. Expect high-energy choreography, bold visuals, and a cast of lively characters including a scheming sea witch and a crab with great comic timing. Tickets are on sale now from AED 95.
Best of Anime by Dreamlights
● Date: 15 August
● Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
● About: Step into the world of anime as Best of Anime by Dreamlight arrives in Dubai for one night only. Following a sold-out European tour, this live concert brings beloved anime soundtracks to life through captivating piano and violin performances. Expect music from Death Note, Naruto, Attack on Titan, Spirited Away, Demon Slayer, One Piece and more. Costumes are encouraged, making this an unforgettable evening for anime lovers of all ages. Tickets are on sale now from AED 125.
The Smurf-Tastic Fair
● Date: 15 to 31 August
● Location: Nakheel Mall
● About: The beloved blue crew takes over Nakheel Mall this DSS with the Smurf-Tastic Fair, running daily from 1pm to 9pm. Families can explore interactive zones, creative workshops, and Smurf-themed games, plus meet Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and more. Highlights include live mini shows, obstacle courses, airbrush tattoos, and plenty of playful photo ops. Entry is free.
RETURNING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES
Endless DSS fun continues until 31 August with a range of signature DSS events, brand-new experiences, the season’s biggest-ever shopping discounts, exclusive mall activations, mega prizes in grand raffles, and much more.
Families can enjoy a world of Modesh magic at Dubai Festival City Mall with Modesh Splash Park, fill up their Modesh Summer Pass for a chance to win prizes, stop by Osteria Mario for themed kids’ activities, and explore the Modesh Store for exclusive merchandise. Modesh and Dana will also be making special appearances across the city!
Residents and visitors can unlock over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free offers with the DSS Entertainer, families can enjoy unbeatable hotel and attraction offers citywide including kids-go-free deals at top destinations. Fitness fans can join the weekly Bikeera Saturday Al Qudra Community Ride, while special DSS summer camps at Bel Remaitha, Children’s City in Creek Park, and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children keep little ones busy with endless fun.
Savvy shoppers can save big with citywide retail promotions that continue in full swing this summer, including the GDSS Daily Surprises, GDSS Shop, Scan & Win, Win Big This Summer with Emirates Skywards, Dubai Summer Surprises at City Centre Deira, Voyage Club at City Centre Mirdif, and Slide Into Summer Surprises. Other highlights include DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall, Spend & Win at Wafi City, The Messi Experience, SHARE Millionaire, Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM, Win With Tickit Rewards App, Summer at City Walk, Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!, Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025, and The Ripe Market, Indoor Summer Markets.
The season’s biggest-ever prizes continue in this year’s citywide DSS raffles, running until 31 August. The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars, the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles is awarding 30 gold bars to 30 lucky winners, and the Visa Jewellery Programme for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is crowning 50 winners with a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
