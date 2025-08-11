403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nisus Finance and BNW Developments partner on Dh150 million ready-to-occupy residential project in JVC
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE; August 11, 2025: Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), a fully owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (NiFCO), announced a strategic partnership with the UAE’s leading developer BNW Developments that is set to redefine the real estate experience for end-users and investors alike.
NiFCO Dubai has launched the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) registered property fund, incorporated under the laws of the DIFC, and an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited with the Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited as the Fund Manager.
The Fund through a DIFC special purpose vehicl– – NiFCO Holding 02 –td – acquired a premium residential building in District 18 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), measuring approximately 120,000 square feet and comprising 143 residential apartments and 3 retail units. This building, called Esplora, is spread over G+3P+16 floors and has well-appointed 48 studios, 63 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments as well as three retail units.
As part of the partnership, BNW Developments and NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd have incorporated a new entity called BNW NiFCO Buying and Selling Real Estate LLC that will handle the development, marketing and sale of the residential tower at JVC, recently acquired by NiFCO Dubai. As per the agreement, the asset will now be professionally marketed and sold by BNW Developments, bringing together regulated capital discipline and on-ground market expertise.
The partnership combines NiFCO Dubai’s expertise in deploying capital to spearhead project development and sale with BNW Developmen’s’ proven expertise in project management, development, marketing and sa–es – creating a combined strength that is able to deliver higher and faster yields that will lead the property development and management in the UAE.
On its part, BNW is not just going to acquire the building and white label it, but BNW will embed its essence into this project and future projects elevating the overall living experience.
The partnership marks a new consumer-first collaboration model in t’e UAE’s real estate la—dscape — focused on governance-backed, move-in-ready homes that offer immediate value and quality lifestyle to middle-income families’ As Dubai’s real estate market matures further, this partnership aims to move beyond the off-plan status quo, focusing on ready-to-use, well-maintained homes tailored for the mid-income segment. With additional assets in the pipeline, this model is set to scale and support a broader US$1 billion real estate vision.
“This new partnership creates an important roadmap to accelerate growth in the real —state sector — by infusing capital into the industry, easing pressure on developers to focus on development and delivery. It also enables sales and marketing leaders such as BNW Developments to move ready inventory swiftly to buyers and investors. In turn, this will boost the pace of activity and support broader e”onomic growth,” said Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).
“In many ways, this redefines how the industry operates. We help fuel growth by deploying private capital, supporti—g key stakeholders — developers, contractors, brokers, buyers, and investors. As a finance company, we're deploying international capital into the UAE real estate sector to ”elp it scale faster.”
Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, added, “We are pleased to partner with Nisus Finance, which is supporting the real estate sector with fresh capital to ensure growth. Our expertise in marketing and sales will drive strong uptake of these projects.
Nisus Finance is currently evaluating US$200 million (Dh730 million) worth of additional assets for acquisition and resale in the market. The firm is also investing additional capital to enhance the built environment, upgrading common areas with modern aesthetics and improved ame—ities—comparable to the latest off-plan assets.
This partnership also ensures timely project com—letion — at a time when only 45 percent of projects are delivered on time, and 55 percent face delays due to funding or other constraints. Secondary sales offered by NiFCO will also help meet the underserved demand while delivering uplifted value.
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments
This partnership is especially important as it addresses the shortage in completed affordable assets and enabling mid-income fam—lies — not just high-net-worth indi—iduals — to realize their dream of home ownership. It also improves access to ready, high-quality housing options without construction delays, and supports investors looking for stable, income-generating real estate with immediate usability. This will also fuel the growth of the secondary market sales.
The process combines institutional governance with local market expertise and offers a move-in-ready alternative to traditional off-plan development models. It enhances buyer confidence through transparency, maintenance, and timely—delivery — reinforcing ’both brands’ commitment to impact-driven, high-integrity real estate.
Nisus Finance leverages a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.
NiFCO specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. NiFCO, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, to deliver gross IRR of more than 19 percent.
NiFCO’s RESO fund has been awarded an 'Excellent' rating by Care Edge Advisory, recognizing its strong focus on diversified AIF funds and asset management. The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2024.
NiFCO Dubai has launched the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) registered property fund, incorporated under the laws of the DIFC, and an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited with the Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited as the Fund Manager.
The Fund through a DIFC special purpose vehicl– – NiFCO Holding 02 –td – acquired a premium residential building in District 18 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), measuring approximately 120,000 square feet and comprising 143 residential apartments and 3 retail units. This building, called Esplora, is spread over G+3P+16 floors and has well-appointed 48 studios, 63 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments as well as three retail units.
As part of the partnership, BNW Developments and NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd have incorporated a new entity called BNW NiFCO Buying and Selling Real Estate LLC that will handle the development, marketing and sale of the residential tower at JVC, recently acquired by NiFCO Dubai. As per the agreement, the asset will now be professionally marketed and sold by BNW Developments, bringing together regulated capital discipline and on-ground market expertise.
The partnership combines NiFCO Dubai’s expertise in deploying capital to spearhead project development and sale with BNW Developmen’s’ proven expertise in project management, development, marketing and sa–es – creating a combined strength that is able to deliver higher and faster yields that will lead the property development and management in the UAE.
On its part, BNW is not just going to acquire the building and white label it, but BNW will embed its essence into this project and future projects elevating the overall living experience.
The partnership marks a new consumer-first collaboration model in t’e UAE’s real estate la—dscape — focused on governance-backed, move-in-ready homes that offer immediate value and quality lifestyle to middle-income families’ As Dubai’s real estate market matures further, this partnership aims to move beyond the off-plan status quo, focusing on ready-to-use, well-maintained homes tailored for the mid-income segment. With additional assets in the pipeline, this model is set to scale and support a broader US$1 billion real estate vision.
“This new partnership creates an important roadmap to accelerate growth in the real —state sector — by infusing capital into the industry, easing pressure on developers to focus on development and delivery. It also enables sales and marketing leaders such as BNW Developments to move ready inventory swiftly to buyers and investors. In turn, this will boost the pace of activity and support broader e”onomic growth,” said Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).
“In many ways, this redefines how the industry operates. We help fuel growth by deploying private capital, supporti—g key stakeholders — developers, contractors, brokers, buyers, and investors. As a finance company, we're deploying international capital into the UAE real estate sector to ”elp it scale faster.”
Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, added, “We are pleased to partner with Nisus Finance, which is supporting the real estate sector with fresh capital to ensure growth. Our expertise in marketing and sales will drive strong uptake of these projects.
Nisus Finance is currently evaluating US$200 million (Dh730 million) worth of additional assets for acquisition and resale in the market. The firm is also investing additional capital to enhance the built environment, upgrading common areas with modern aesthetics and improved ame—ities—comparable to the latest off-plan assets.
This partnership also ensures timely project com—letion — at a time when only 45 percent of projects are delivered on time, and 55 percent face delays due to funding or other constraints. Secondary sales offered by NiFCO will also help meet the underserved demand while delivering uplifted value.
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments
This partnership is especially important as it addresses the shortage in completed affordable assets and enabling mid-income fam—lies — not just high-net-worth indi—iduals — to realize their dream of home ownership. It also improves access to ready, high-quality housing options without construction delays, and supports investors looking for stable, income-generating real estate with immediate usability. This will also fuel the growth of the secondary market sales.
The process combines institutional governance with local market expertise and offers a move-in-ready alternative to traditional off-plan development models. It enhances buyer confidence through transparency, maintenance, and timely—delivery — reinforcing ’both brands’ commitment to impact-driven, high-integrity real estate.
Nisus Finance leverages a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.
NiFCO specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. NiFCO, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, to deliver gross IRR of more than 19 percent.
NiFCO’s RESO fund has been awarded an 'Excellent' rating by Care Edge Advisory, recognizing its strong focus on diversified AIF funds and asset management. The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment