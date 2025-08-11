403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Summer Surprises Unveils Exclusive Back to School Offers at Leading Brands Across the City
(MENAFN- Dubaided)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 August 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues to bring a summer of thousands of offers and exclusive savings with its final retail season starting today, specially curated for Back to School. Running from 11 to 31 August, the highly anticipated citywide offers deliver unmissable value of up to 75 per cent off for families and students to help them save and stock up on everything they need for the new term, be it school essentials, uniforms, tech, footwear, or more. Exciting giveaways are also waiting to be won, alongside mega prize draws and bonus rewards with Modesh Scholarships, Back to School - Spend & Win AED 25,000, Lulu School Savers, E City Back to School, Biggest Back to School with Emax, and several more surprise deals that will be announced in the coming weeks
The DSS Back to School season promises a strong start to the academic year and a summer well spent for residents and visitors in Dubai, rounding off what has been the most value-packed edition of DSS to date. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), families can enjoy bundle deals, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and limited-time promotions at Dubai’s leading malls, with additional activations including cashback incentives, bonus point weekends, and the chance to win school fees.
At the heart of the season is the Modesh Scholarship, giving families the chance to win their share of AED 200,000 in scholarships. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at participating malls, including Dubai Festival Plaza, Al Ghurair Centre, Times Square Center, Sunset Mall, Century Mall, Al Quoz Mall and Silicon Central. Prize draws will take place on 16 August and 1 September.
Families can also take part in the Back to School – Spend & Win AED 25,000, running at Dubai Festival City Mall until 31 August. Those who spend AED 500 or more at participating stores stand the chance to win AED 25,000 towards their chi’d’s school fees. Over 35 brands are taking part, including Borders, Brands For Less, Carrefour, Clarks, Daiso, H&M, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Zara and more. The winner will be announced on 3 September.
LuLu School Savers is also now live across all LuLu Hypermarkets and Express stores in the UAE until 7 September, giving customers the chance to win a scholarship worth AED 10,000 by spending just AED 100 on school supplies, in addition to instant prizes.
Across E City stores in Dubai, shoppers will find a huge range of tech and electronics deals, including free gifts with every purchase, buy-one-get-one-free on select items, premium gifts worth up to AED 500 with the latest laptops, and guaranteed exchange value of up to AED 1,000 on working or non-working laptops and tablets. Students and teachers will also get a 15 per cent discount on select laptops, tablets, and phones.
Students and parents can get classroom-ready with the Biggest Back to School with Emax offer, featuring up to 30 per cent off laptops, tablets, monitors, and more from top global brands. Premium bundles, student-focused discounts, up to AED 500 worth of gifts on select laptops, and further discounts of up to 10 per cent off for ADCB Shukran cardholders promise the perfect academic upgrade for everyone.
Whether setting up a study station or upgrading daily essentials, this is the perfect time to snag top-tier student gear at pocket-friendly prices. The DSS Back to School campaign is the third and final retail window of DSS 2025 before the festival concludes on 31 August, following the success of the Summer Holiday Offers and the Great Dubai Summer Sale.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 August 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues to bring a summer of thousands of offers and exclusive savings with its final retail season starting today, specially curated for Back to School. Running from 11 to 31 August, the highly anticipated citywide offers deliver unmissable value of up to 75 per cent off for families and students to help them save and stock up on everything they need for the new term, be it school essentials, uniforms, tech, footwear, or more. Exciting giveaways are also waiting to be won, alongside mega prize draws and bonus rewards with Modesh Scholarships, Back to School - Spend & Win AED 25,000, Lulu School Savers, E City Back to School, Biggest Back to School with Emax, and several more surprise deals that will be announced in the coming weeks
The DSS Back to School season promises a strong start to the academic year and a summer well spent for residents and visitors in Dubai, rounding off what has been the most value-packed edition of DSS to date. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), families can enjoy bundle deals, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and limited-time promotions at Dubai’s leading malls, with additional activations including cashback incentives, bonus point weekends, and the chance to win school fees.
At the heart of the season is the Modesh Scholarship, giving families the chance to win their share of AED 200,000 in scholarships. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at participating malls, including Dubai Festival Plaza, Al Ghurair Centre, Times Square Center, Sunset Mall, Century Mall, Al Quoz Mall and Silicon Central. Prize draws will take place on 16 August and 1 September.
Families can also take part in the Back to School – Spend & Win AED 25,000, running at Dubai Festival City Mall until 31 August. Those who spend AED 500 or more at participating stores stand the chance to win AED 25,000 towards their chi’d’s school fees. Over 35 brands are taking part, including Borders, Brands For Less, Carrefour, Clarks, Daiso, H&M, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Zara and more. The winner will be announced on 3 September.
LuLu School Savers is also now live across all LuLu Hypermarkets and Express stores in the UAE until 7 September, giving customers the chance to win a scholarship worth AED 10,000 by spending just AED 100 on school supplies, in addition to instant prizes.
Across E City stores in Dubai, shoppers will find a huge range of tech and electronics deals, including free gifts with every purchase, buy-one-get-one-free on select items, premium gifts worth up to AED 500 with the latest laptops, and guaranteed exchange value of up to AED 1,000 on working or non-working laptops and tablets. Students and teachers will also get a 15 per cent discount on select laptops, tablets, and phones.
Students and parents can get classroom-ready with the Biggest Back to School with Emax offer, featuring up to 30 per cent off laptops, tablets, monitors, and more from top global brands. Premium bundles, student-focused discounts, up to AED 500 worth of gifts on select laptops, and further discounts of up to 10 per cent off for ADCB Shukran cardholders promise the perfect academic upgrade for everyone.
Whether setting up a study station or upgrading daily essentials, this is the perfect time to snag top-tier student gear at pocket-friendly prices. The DSS Back to School campaign is the third and final retail window of DSS 2025 before the festival concludes on 31 August, following the success of the Summer Holiday Offers and the Great Dubai Summer Sale.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment