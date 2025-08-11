403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.\'S Culture Of Excellence Powers Its Fourth Consecutive \Great Place To Work\ Certification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 11th August 2025 – CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. (CJ Darcl), one of India\'s leading integrated logistics service providers is elated to be certified as a \"Great Place to Work\" for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the renowned global leader in workplace culture certification Great Place to Work®, underscores the company\'s continued focus on building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where every individual is empowered to thrive.
The Great Place to Work® certification is a globally recognised benchmark highlighting organizations that excel in cultivating a people-first culture. This consistent recognition reflects CJ Darcl\'s commitment to an employee-focused leadership, employee well-being initiatives, and sustained professional development programs for its workforce.
\"Being certified for the fourth year in a row is more than an accolade; it\'s a reflection of the culture we\'ve worked hard to build and nurture,\" said Mr Dinesh Sharma, General Manager-HR, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. \"We prioritise a culture of inclusivity, respect, and professional growth, empowering our team members to reach their full potential. We believe that a happy and engaged workforce is the cornerstone of a business\' success. This certification is a reminder that by prioritizing people, we cultivate a vibrant environment where collaboration, trust, and innovation prosper, driving both individual potential and overall business success.
As one of India\'s leading diversified logistics service providers, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. continues to evolve its people practices alongside its business goals. From introducing \'annual hometown travel allowance\' for employees living away from families, to providing \'educational scholarships for its employees\' children from 5th standard to post graduation\', the company continues to innovate its employee benefits. Skill-building workshops, cultural events, regular health checkups, and other inclusive initiatives foster a happy and healthy workforce comprising over 6,000 employees across its 200+ branches.
About CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.:
CJ Darcl Logistics Limited, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), is one of India\'s leading integrated logistics companies serving 2,700+ customers across 6,900+ locations. The company offers multimodal solutions in FTL, Rail, Air, Ocean, Project Logistics, Freight Forwarding, and Warehousing & Distribution. With a network of over 9.5 lakh market vehicles, 1,600+ owned fleet, 2500+ containers and 2.5 million+ sq. ft. warehousing capacity, CJ Darcl enables seamless cargo movement across India and SAARC. The company, with a strong foundation laid by Indian Promoters, the company has a rich experience of over 5 decades of operational expertise. Recognized with the LEAPS Award 2024 and certified as a Great Place to Work®, it continues to lead with scale, sustainability, and innovation.
The Great Place to Work® certification is a globally recognised benchmark highlighting organizations that excel in cultivating a people-first culture. This consistent recognition reflects CJ Darcl\'s commitment to an employee-focused leadership, employee well-being initiatives, and sustained professional development programs for its workforce.
\"Being certified for the fourth year in a row is more than an accolade; it\'s a reflection of the culture we\'ve worked hard to build and nurture,\" said Mr Dinesh Sharma, General Manager-HR, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. \"We prioritise a culture of inclusivity, respect, and professional growth, empowering our team members to reach their full potential. We believe that a happy and engaged workforce is the cornerstone of a business\' success. This certification is a reminder that by prioritizing people, we cultivate a vibrant environment where collaboration, trust, and innovation prosper, driving both individual potential and overall business success.
As one of India\'s leading diversified logistics service providers, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. continues to evolve its people practices alongside its business goals. From introducing \'annual hometown travel allowance\' for employees living away from families, to providing \'educational scholarships for its employees\' children from 5th standard to post graduation\', the company continues to innovate its employee benefits. Skill-building workshops, cultural events, regular health checkups, and other inclusive initiatives foster a happy and healthy workforce comprising over 6,000 employees across its 200+ branches.
About CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.:
CJ Darcl Logistics Limited, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), is one of India\'s leading integrated logistics companies serving 2,700+ customers across 6,900+ locations. The company offers multimodal solutions in FTL, Rail, Air, Ocean, Project Logistics, Freight Forwarding, and Warehousing & Distribution. With a network of over 9.5 lakh market vehicles, 1,600+ owned fleet, 2500+ containers and 2.5 million+ sq. ft. warehousing capacity, CJ Darcl enables seamless cargo movement across India and SAARC. The company, with a strong foundation laid by Indian Promoters, the company has a rich experience of over 5 decades of operational expertise. Recognized with the LEAPS Award 2024 and certified as a Great Place to Work®, it continues to lead with scale, sustainability, and innovation.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Ananya Bhanja Deo
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment