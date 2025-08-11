MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 4:25 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Decoding ISO 27001 – A Lead Implementer's Practical Guide

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'Decoding ISO 27001 – A Lead Implementer's Practical Guide'. This masterclass will focus on unraveling the essential components of ISO 27001 from a lead implementer's perspective. It will begin with an introduction to the ISO 27001 standard, emphasizing its purpose, scope, and significance in establishing an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The session will then explore the specific responsibilities and expectations tied to the role of a Lead Implementer, outlining how this role contributes to planning, executing, and maintaining ISO 27001 compliance within an organization. Participants will be guided through the key requirements of the standard, breaking down clauses and control sets to better understand what compliance entails. The class will also delve into the ISO 27001 implementation methodology, providing a structured, step-by-step approach to putting the standard into action in real-world scenarios. Attention will be given to the practical side of certification, what organizations must prepare for, and how the audit process unfolds. A dedicated Q&A session at the end will allow participants to clarify concepts and discuss application challenges.

When

10 Sep (Wed)

08:00 – 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass will offer clarity and direction for professionals looking to lead or support ISO 27001 implementation projects. With increasing global focus on data privacy, compliance, and structured security management, the ability to interpret and apply ISO 27001 is becoming a valuable skill across industries. This session will help participants understand how to approach implementation practically, bridging the gap between theory and execution. It will also provide insights into the certification process, helping attendees set realistic expectations and timelines. Whether someone is transitioning into an information security role, aiming to take on more responsibility in compliance, or preparing for formal training, this masterclass will lay a strong foundation. By exploring real-world applications and methodology, the session will offer participants a clearer picture of how ISO 27001 fits into organizational security frameworks and what it takes to align processes and systems with its requirements. It will be particularly relevant for those considering the Lead Implementer certification as a next step.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. Introduction to ISO 27001 and the Lead Implementer Role

. Understanding ISO 27001 Requirements

. ISO 27001 Implementation Methodology

. Practical Aspects & Certification

. Q & A

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131