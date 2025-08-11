Deer Harbor Charters Celebrates Fun On The Water In The San Juan Islands

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 4:45 am - (1888PressRelease) A favorite among locals, the small family business offers adventures for people doing daytrips, staycations and vacations on Orcas Island.

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – Orcas Island based Deer Harbor Charters, infuses Orca awareness initiatives in daily activities including whale watching, sunset cruises, boat rentals, water taxi transportation to Sucia Island Marine State Park and adventure cruises.

As summer kicks into full gear, locally owned Deer Harbor Charters continues their commitment to Orca education, ecological conservation awareness and sustainable whale watching practices. With the recent expansion to Brandt's Landing Marina in Eastsound at Northbeach and continued central operations in Deer Harbor, the small family business offers convenient fun activities for day trips to the San Juan Islands, staycations and getaways.

“We enjoy helping tourists, locals and frequent visitors experience our region's beautiful marine life and birds while aboard our vessels,” says Captain and Owner of Deer Harbor Charters Nate Averna.“Everyone on our team believes strongly that practical conservation efforts begin with education and exposure. We're proud all our guests get a front-row seat to an unforgettable experience with every animal encounter.”

Founded in 1988, Deer Harbor Charters offers wildlife tours, sunset cruises, boat rentals and a local water taxi service to Sucia Island Marine State Park. The team is a leading advocate for striking a balance between the needs of tourism and sustainable practices.

On whale watching, sunset and adventure cruises, guests are treated to complimentary snacks, onboard beverages, keepsake photos and warm blankets while expert guides share insights about the local wildlife. Binoculars are provided and guests frequently witness collections of humpback whales, harbor seals, bald eagles, porpoises, herons and Orca sightings.

“Our experiences are perfect for families wanting something unique and memorable,” continues Averna.“We are happy to lend our voices in support of education and conservation efforts in a fun and exciting way.”

The crew also can provide tips and tricks for getting the most out of a vacation from where to rent gear, restaurants and trails perfect for sunset excursions.

Deer Harbor Charters continues its eco-tourism efforts, ensuring safe, exciting and comfortable voyages for guests of all ages and backgrounds. Special discounts are available for active military members, school teachers and EMS personnel.

To learn more about the fun adventures provided by Deer Harbor Charters, visit or call 360.376.5989.

About Deer Harbor Charters – Established in 1988 on Orcas Island, Wash. the team at Deer Harbor Charters comprises passionate, knowledgeable individuals providing guests with an exceptional and educational adventure on the water. From expert naturalists to a skilled crew, each member brings a wealth of local insight into the region's unique marine ecosystems and natural beauty around the San Juan Islands. With over three decades of industry experience, the company is deeply committed to responsible and respectful wildlife viewing, as well as sustainable tourism. Whether it's guiding a whale watching tour, crafting a custom charter or ensuring every guest feels at home on board, the people of Deer Harbor Charters are what make the experience truly unforgettable. To learn more, visit or call 360.376.5989.