Romance Meets The Himalayas: Wonder World Travels Introduces Luxury Bhutan Honeymoon Tour

Wonder World Travels, a leading name in premium holiday experiences since 2010, has officially launched its Exclusive Bhutan Honeymoon Tour Package, offering couples the chance to celebrate their love amidst the serene beauty of Bhutan's mountains, valleys, and ancient culture.

Priced from ?45,000 per person, this thoughtfully crafted package begins and ends in Paro, one of Bhutan's most scenic towns. From exploring centuries-old monasteries to strolling through lush valleys and enjoying intimate moments under the Himalayan skies, this honeymoon experience promises romance, comfort, and cultural immersion in equal measure.

Why Bhutan for a Honeymoon?

Known as the“Land of Happiness,” Bhutan offers a rare combination of peace, spirituality, and breathtaking natural beauty. Unlike crowded tourist destinations, Bhutan allows couples to slow down and truly connect - with nature, with each other, and with the unique Bhutanese way of life. Its snow-capped peaks, fluttering prayer flags, and welcoming locals create the perfect backdrop for romance.

Package Highlights:

Departure & Return: Paro

Comfortable hotel accommodation with daily breakfast

Private vehicle and professional driver for all transfers and sightseeing

English-speaking guide to enhance the sightseeing experience

Entry fees to all attractions mentioned in the itinerary

All applicable government taxes and service charges included

Honeymoon Special: One romantic candlelight dinner at the hotel

“Bhutan is not just a destination - it's a feeling,” said a spokesperson from Wonder World Travels.“Our new honeymoon package offers couples a mix of scenic beauty, cultural discovery, and personalized touches to ensure their first trip together as a married couple is truly unforgettable.”

A Trusted Travel Brand

Established in 2010, Wonder World Travels has built a reputation for delivering seamless travel experiences. With over 50,000 happy customers worldwide and certifications from both IATA and IADA, the company is known for its attention to detail, curated itineraries, and professional service. Their expertise spans domestic and international destinations, making them a trusted choice for travelers seeking memorable journeys.

Couples booking this honeymoon package will benefit from Wonder World Travels' expert planning and on-ground support, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience from arrival to departure.

Booking & Contact Information

The Bhutan Honeymoon Tour Package is now open for bookings. Interested couples are encouraged to reserve early to secure preferred travel dates.

Media Contact:

Wonder World Travels

8588824351

