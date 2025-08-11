403
AlHuda CIBE will organize Islamic Finance Roadshow in CIS Countries
(MENAFN- espressrelease) (August 11, 2025 (Dubai – UAE)): AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE) is proud to announce the launch of the CIS Islamic Finance Roadshow 2025, a groundbreaking initiative that will span six major cities across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The roadshow is strategically designed to explore and amplify the potential of Islamic finance in a region with a predominantly Muslim population yet underdeveloped Shariah-compliant financial infrastructure.
The roadshow will kick off in Minsk, Belarus on September 3–4, 2025 and continue through Baku (Azerbaijan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), concluding in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on September 18, 2025.
With a clear mission to accelerate Islamic financial inclusion, foster regulatory development, and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) via Shariah-compliant channels, the roadshow will feature high-level policy dialogues, technical workshops, investor networking sessions and on-ground visits to financial institutions and regulators.
As of early 2025, the region houses 18 Islamic banks and 14 Islamic non-bank financial institutions, including Takaful operators, Islamic microfinance entities, leasing companies and emerging Islamic FinTech startups.
Kazakhstan leads the region, boasting approximately USD 600 million in Islamic banking assets in 2024, with forecasts indicating exponential growth to USD 1.2 billion by 2028 and potentially USD 2.1 billion by 2033. The Sukūk market in Kazakhstan alone is projected to reach USD 700 million by 2028.
The CIS Roadshow 2025 will cover the theme as an Islamic Banking Models and Operational Best Practices, Takaful (Islamic Insurance) and Retakaful Structures, Sukūk Issuance and Capital Market Development, Islamic Microfinance and Financial Inclusion, Regulatory Harmonization and Fintech Integration and Capacity Building and Talent Development.
The program will offer a blend of technical sessions, roundtable discussions, regulatory consultations, and investor matchmaking, positioning the roadshow as a catalytic event for the Islamic finance ecosystem in CIS.
Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, said The CIS region is undergoing a transformative phase, with increasing openness from regulators and stakeholders toward Islamic finance. This provides fertile ground for the development of a robust, ethical and inclusive financial system. Our roadshow is designed to harness this momentum and bridge the knowledge, regulatory and investment gaps currently limiting industry growth.
He added that Banking, insurance and leasing are foundational to any country’s financial architecture. Aligning these sectors with Islamic principles can drive sustainable economic development and financial inclusion across the CIS.
About Alhuda CIBE:
AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.
