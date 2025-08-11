ABSSSI Pipeline 2025: Detailed Clinical Trials And FDA-Approved Therapies Review By Delveinsight Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Micurx, Glenmark Pharma, Melinta Therapeutics, Sandoz Inc

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline constitutes 2+ key companies continuously working towards developing 2+ Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market.

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection companies working in the treatment market are ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, MicuRx, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Sandoz Inc. (a subsidiary of Novartis), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., MicuRx, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, Wockhardt, Allergan, Basilea Pharmaceutical, Arrevus Inc., The Medicines Company, Novexel Inc, PolyMedix, Inc., Hippocrates Research, and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment



Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, Contezolid acefosamil, Zevtera, Iclaprim, Levonadifloxacin, Dalbavancin, ceftobiprole medocaril, Tedizolid phosphate, linezolid, Oritavancin, NXL103, Daptomycin, Xydalba, Kimyrsa, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market in the coming years. In April 2025, Sydney-based Recce Pharmaceuticals has raised A$5.0 million through a private placement and initiated a A$10.8 million entitlement offer, totaling A$15.8 million (before costs), to fund its Phase 3 trials for synthetic anti-infective treatments targeting diabetic foot infections (DFI) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Announced on April 10, the funding will primarily support a registrational Phase 3 trial for its topical DFI therapy in Indonesia, with anticipated revenue generation in 2026. The funds will also be used to begin a Phase 3 ABSSSI trial in Australia, advance other clinical programs, support an IND submission to the FDA, and provide working capital.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Overview

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI) refers to a group of serious bacterial infections that affect the skin and underlying tissues. These infections include conditions like cellulitis, wound infections, abscesses, and major cutaneous infections that are often caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus (including MRSA) and Streptococcus pyogenes. ABSSSI typically presents with redness, swelling, pain, warmth, and sometimes fever. Due to their severity and potential for rapid progression, ABSSSIs often require prompt medical intervention, including systemic antibiotics and, in some cases, surgical drainage. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to prevent complications.

Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



DALVANCE (dalbavancin): ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics

ORBACTIV: Melinta Therapeutics

MRX-4: MicuRx

Contezolid acefosamil: MicuRx

Zevtera: Basilea Pharmaceuticals

Iclaprim: Motif Bio

Levonadifloxacin: Wockhardt

Dalbavancin: Allergan

ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutical

Tedizolid phosphate: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

linezolid: Arrevus Inc.

Oritavancin: The Medicines Company

NXL103: Novexel Inc

Daptomycin: PolyMedix, Inc.

Xydalba: Hippocrates Research Kimyrsa: Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Route of Administration

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Molecule Type

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Product Type

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection By Stage and Product Type

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Report covers around 2+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection are - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics PLC, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Menarini Group, Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc, and others.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Treatment.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Market Drivers



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI)(AATD) is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition Treatment of AATD has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of patients

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Market Barriers



Need of novel and effective treatment for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection.

Need to develop management guidelines for patients with Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI) Need for reassessment of doses for ABSSSI

Scope of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Companies: ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, MicuRx, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Sandoz Inc. (a subsidiary of Novartis), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., MicuRx, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, Wockhardt, Allergan, Basilea Pharmaceutical, Arrevus Inc., The Medicines Company, Novexel Inc, PolyMedix, Inc., Hippocrates Research, and others

Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapies: DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, Contezolid acefosamil, Zevtera, Iclaprim, Levonadifloxacin, Dalbavancin, ceftobiprole medocaril, Tedizolid phosphate, linezolid, Oritavancin, NXL103, Daptomycin, Xydalba, Kimyrsa, and others

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection current marketed and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection emerging therapies Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market Dynamics: Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market drivers and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Report Introduction

2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Executive Summary

3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Overview

4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Key Companies

14. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Key Products

15. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Unmet Needs

16 . Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

