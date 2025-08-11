ABSSSI Pipeline 2025: Detailed Clinical Trials And FDA-Approved Therapies Review By Delveinsight Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Micurx, Glenmark Pharma, Melinta Therapeutics, Sandoz Inc
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline constitutes 2+ key companies continuously working towards developing 2+ Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market.
The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection companies working in the treatment market are ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, MicuRx, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Sandoz Inc. (a subsidiary of Novartis), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., MicuRx, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, Wockhardt, Allergan, Basilea Pharmaceutical, Arrevus Inc., The Medicines Company, Novexel Inc, PolyMedix, Inc., Hippocrates Research, and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection treatment
Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, Contezolid acefosamil, Zevtera, Iclaprim, Levonadifloxacin, Dalbavancin, ceftobiprole medocaril, Tedizolid phosphate, linezolid, Oritavancin, NXL103, Daptomycin, Xydalba, Kimyrsa, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market in the coming years.
In April 2025, Sydney-based Recce Pharmaceuticals has raised A$5.0 million through a private placement and initiated a A$10.8 million entitlement offer, totaling A$15.8 million (before costs), to fund its Phase 3 trials for synthetic anti-infective treatments targeting diabetic foot infections (DFI) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Announced on April 10, the funding will primarily support a registrational Phase 3 trial for its topical DFI therapy in Indonesia, with anticipated revenue generation in 2026. The funds will also be used to begin a Phase 3 ABSSSI trial in Australia, advance other clinical programs, support an IND submission to the FDA, and provide working capital.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Overview
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI) refers to a group of serious bacterial infections that affect the skin and underlying tissues. These infections include conditions like cellulitis, wound infections, abscesses, and major cutaneous infections that are often caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus (including MRSA) and Streptococcus pyogenes. ABSSSI typically presents with redness, swelling, pain, warmth, and sometimes fever. Due to their severity and potential for rapid progression, ABSSSIs often require prompt medical intervention, including systemic antibiotics and, in some cases, surgical drainage. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to prevent complications.
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
DALVANCE (dalbavancin): ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics
ORBACTIV: Melinta Therapeutics
MRX-4: MicuRx
Contezolid acefosamil: MicuRx
Zevtera: Basilea Pharmaceuticals
Iclaprim: Motif Bio
Levonadifloxacin: Wockhardt
Dalbavancin: Allergan
ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutical
Tedizolid phosphate: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
linezolid: Arrevus Inc.
Oritavancin: The Medicines Company
NXL103: Novexel Inc
Daptomycin: PolyMedix, Inc.
Xydalba: Hippocrates Research
Kimyrsa: Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Route of Administration
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Molecule Type
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Product Type
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection By Stage and Product Type
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Route of Administration
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection By Stage and Route of Administration
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Assessment by Molecule Type
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Report covers around 2+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection product details are provided in the report. Download the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection therapies
Some of the key companies in the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection are - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics PLC, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Menarini Group, Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc, and others.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Analysis:
The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Treatment.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection drugs and therapies
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Market Drivers
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI)(AATD) is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition
Treatment of AATD has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of patients
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Market Barriers
Need of novel and effective treatment for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection.
Need to develop management guidelines for patients with Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI)
Need for reassessment of doses for ABSSSI
Scope of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Companies: ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, MicuRx, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Sandoz Inc. (a subsidiary of Novartis), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., MicuRx, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, Wockhardt, Allergan, Basilea Pharmaceutical, Arrevus Inc., The Medicines Company, Novexel Inc, PolyMedix, Inc., Hippocrates Research, and others
Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapies: DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, Contezolid acefosamil, Zevtera, Iclaprim, Levonadifloxacin, Dalbavancin, ceftobiprole medocaril, Tedizolid phosphate, linezolid, Oritavancin, NXL103, Daptomycin, Xydalba, Kimyrsa, and others
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection current marketed and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection emerging therapies
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market Dynamics: Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market drivers and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Report Introduction
2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Executive Summary
3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Overview
4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Preclinical Stage Products
10. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Therapeutics Assessment
11. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Key Companies
14. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Key Products
15. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Unmet Needs
16 . Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
