Aqaba Port Reports Remarkable Growth In H1

Aqaba, Aug 11 (Petra) – Aqaba Port showed strong performance indicators and remarkable growth in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting the recovery of Jordan's maritime transport sector and improved efficiency in the service of regional and international trade, the Jordan Shipping Association said on Monday.The growth is the outcome of efforts to enhance the port's competitiveness, boost its operational capacity, and improve integration with the Kingdom's transport and logistics networks to attract more global shipping lines, said the association's Secretary-General Mohammad Al-Dalabeh.According to a report, container vessels rose by 38 percent to 345 ships by the end of July, compared with 250 in the same period of 2024. Total container handling increased by 22.9 percent to 556,844 standard containers, including 16,598 transit containers heading to Syria.Phosphate exports dropped 3.1 percent to 3.7 million tonnes, while potash exports rose 3.2 percent to 1.15 million tonnes. Steel shipments grew 35.4 percent to 388,599 tonnes, barley 32.6 percent to 509,642 tonnes, and corn 52.3 percent to 411,211 tonnes. Wheat imports fell 5.7 percent to 547,900 tonnes, and petroleum derivatives 3.9 percent, according to figures.Regarding livestock, calf imports soared 10.4 percent to 93,157 heads and sheep dropped 11.9 percent to 657,681 heads.Vehicle imports and exports exceptionally saw a growth of 66.5 percent, reaching 40,658 units by the end of July, driven by higher demand in the Syrian market and the resumption of Ro-Ro shipping after a long suspension.Passenger traffic through the port rose by 28.7 percent to 208,063, reflecting improved maritime transport and growing demand for passenger vessels.The report projected continued growth in the second half of the year, supported by government measures to facilitate trade, including a pre-clearance system that speeds up cargo release, reduces costs, and enhances logistics efficiency.