Parks Associates: 47% Of US Internet Households Own A Security Solution, And 35% Have A Paid Security Service

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research shows 47% of US internet households now own a security solution, either a system or a security device, and 35% have a paid security service. The research firm will host the CONNECTIONSTM virtual roundtable, Intelligence Over Hardware: Security Meets Smart Tech , in partnership with Ubiety Technologies, on August 12 at 12 PM CT, to discuss strategies for security providers to differentiate their offerings by leveraging AI and software-driven solutions that can accurately interpret and respond to real-world conditions.

Intelligence Over Hardware: Security Meets Smart Tech

The Roundtable will feature Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO of Ubiety Technologies, and executives from ADT, Brinks Home, Evolution Digital, and Hotwire Communications. The discussion will highlight Parks Associates' security and monitoring research and address how advanced AI technologies are unlocking new value and ensuring relevance and value for the next generation of security solutions.

"Technologies like intelligent presence detection, contextual awareness, and adaptive learning transform traditional security systems into smart, responsive platforms that anticipate user needs, reduce false alarms, and deliver expanded and new experiences," said Elizabeth Parks , President & CMO, Parks Associates. "AI-driven security platforms empower monitoring centers and dealers to serve customers better and minimize unnecessary use of emergency response teams."

"Customer expectations in residential security are evolving fast - and presence intelligence is set to become the cornerstone of value for the next generation of buyers," said Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO of Ubiety Technologies. "Ubiety is leading this shift with an AI-powered platform built for the future. We're not just adapting to change - we're defining it, as we set our sights on empowering the next 30 million homes with smarter, more intuitive security."

Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates, will moderate the panel, featuring leading executives in connectivity and security solutions:



Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies

Veronica Moturi, SVP, Customer Experience, Brinks Home

Chris A. Cholas, SVP, Product and Technology, Hotwire Communications

Gilles Drieu, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, ADT Emily O'Donnell, VP, Product and Communications, Evolution Digital

Consumers and industry are embracing AI applications that provide greater context and can deliver faster and more reliable responses. Parks Associates research finds 40% of US internet households value the ability in an AI-powered smart home application to know and notify them when an unknown person approaches their home.

Register online for the complimentary virtual webinar. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONSTM

CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONSTM on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

CONNECTIONSTM provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONSTM is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses.

