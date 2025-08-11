Cineverse Technology Group Appoints Accomplished Industry Executive Michele Edelman EVP, Technology & General Manager, Matchpointtm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Before Formally Joining Cineverse, She Accelerated the Company's Growth by Expanding the Reach of its Proprietary Technology Suite and Cultivating Multiple Strategic Partnerships in the Media & Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, has today announced the addition of a key executive to its Cineverse Technology Group. Effective immediately, Michele Edelman joins the Company as EVP, Technology & General Manager, Matchpoint TM , reporting to Cineverse President of Technology and Chief Product Officer, Tony Huidor.

Michele Edelman, EVP, Technology & General Manager, MatchpointTM

In this role, Edelman oversees Cineverse's go-to-market strategy, including sales, marketing and day-to-day operations of Matchpoint - the Company's industry-leading media supply chain platform that is radically changing the way video content is managed and delivered.

This appointment comes following several months as a consultant to the Cineverse Technology Group, during which Edelman catapulted the service identity and initiated the launch of several new Matchpoint customers.

"In only a few months, Michele has infused the extensive marketing and sales expertise she has developed through years of working with studios, premium content services, and supply chain technologies into our business. Michele has made an immediate and significant impact on our go-to-market strategy and established key business partnerships," said Huidor.

He added, "Her career speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have her on board to bring all our amazing products – including integration of the newest AI applications into our proprietary tech suite – to new customers across the media and entertainment industry."

Edelman is also driving the sales and marketing strategy for the recently-launched cineSearch for Business – Cineverse's revolutionary, AI-powered content search and discovery platform that is now available for commercial licensing to OEMs and streaming platforms – and its cineCore dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film & TV metadata, available to third-parties looking to improve their in-house search and discovery capabilities.

Throughout her career, Edelman has created campaigns for major entertainment studios. She spent 20 years at Warner Bros. in multiple departments and positions, including VP, Worldwide Marketing, Programming and Acquisitions as well as VP, Direct to Consumer Marketing in its home entertainment division. She has held senior roles at some of the most innovative digital media companies in the business, including Head of Growth at Premiere Digital and EVP of Marketing & Content Strategy at Vubiquity.

Edelman has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition among the Top 40 in Streaming Media, Digital Drivers, the Women in Home Entertainment Award, and the entertainment industry's Wonder Woman Award. She has been honored by OTT.X for her community and industry contributions, received the University of Rhode Island Dean's List Distinguished Achievement Award, CTAM's Rainmaker Award and Chairman's Award, and was named to CableFax's Top 100 Power List of Executives. Edelman also participated in Time Warner's prestigious Chairman's Challenge Signature Initiative and co-led the industry's first multi-studio Movies On Demand task force, championing transactional Movies On Demand during the transformative shift from physical to digital video rentals.

About MatchpointTM

MatchpointTM is Cineverse's award-winning media supply chain service that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. Matchpoint has replaced today's expensive, and labor-intensive video content processes with a fully transparent, automated workflow that significantly reduces costs, eliminates human error, and effortlessly facilitates content ingestion with delivery across multiple platforms and distribution models.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the creation of MatchpointTM , an award-winning media supply chain service that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. The Company's cineSearch is an AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television that makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .

