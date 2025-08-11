Ex-IDP's Return Going On: Khanyurdu Village In Azerbaijan's Khojaly Greets Natives (PHOTO)

In alignment with the Great Return initiative, a cohort of 19 familial units (comprising 62 individuals) from the Aghdam jurisdiction is undergoing resettlement to the Khanyurdu locality. Prior to their repatriation, the former internally displaced persons (IDPs) had been provisionally accommodated predominantly in hostels, sanatoria, and various administrative edifices following the Armenian occupation in 1992.

