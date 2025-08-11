Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crypto Market Capitalisation Hits Record $4 Trillion as Trump Opens 401(k)s to Digital Assets


2025-08-11 09:07:02
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 11, 2025: Global crypto markets have surged from recent lows, with bitcoin edging closer to a new all-time high. The rally follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order last week permitting 401(k) retirement plans to invest in cryptoassets – a move widely viewed as a significant step toward the mainstream adoption of digital assets in the United States.

In parallel, spot bitcoin and ethereum ETFs have seen a return of inflows after a brief period of outflows, further bolstering market sentiment.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data has also strengthened investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, adding further momentum to prices. As of today, total crypto market capitalisation has reached a record $4.02 trillion.

Looking ahead, market participants are closely watching the release of key U.S. economic indicators this week, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and retail sales figures. Inflation data coming in below expectations, alongside softer retail sales, could support further gains in cryptoasset prices as investors anticipate rate cuts – and potentially deeper cuts of more than 25 basis points – at the Fed’s next meeting.

Such developments could provide additional tailwinds for the market, pushing total crypto market capitalisation to new heights.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

