Putin To“Play” With Trump - German Expert On Meeting In Alaska

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Stefan Meister, an expert on Russian politics at the DGAP (German Council on Foreign Relations) think tank, expressed this opinion in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We are moving towards a worst-case scenario for Ukraine and European security. Putin got what he wanted without any concessions: A big summit with U.S. President Trump without President Zelensky and European leaders,” the expert believes.

In his opinion, the meeting legitimizes the Kremlin's aggressive policy and breaks Putin's isolation, including in the West,“or what is left over from the West”.

The expert considers that the meeting could“alienate Ukraine from the U.S., and it shows the limits of European politics”.

“I do not see any positive outcome of this meeting, Putin will play with Trump, he will please him, but will repeat his demands, which are unacceptable for Ukraine because they would mean giving up territory without ending the war,” Meister stated.

In his opinion, any territorial concessions to Putin will push the Kremlin to seize other territories in the future.

“Any territorial concessions towards Putin will invite him to take later more territory. Without security guarantees, there is no end of the war. This is the only opportunity for the Europeans to become part of the negotiations: They have to build up resources, to give Ukraine security guarantees. Everything else is lip service. It's a disaster for US diplomacy and a tactical victory for Russian President Putin,” the expert concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that the borders of independent countries cannot be changed by forc , and therefore, following the Trump-Putin talks in Alaska, Russia must not be allowed to feel like the winner, as this would be a loss not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

He noted that the joint statement by the leaders of Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Finland on the Trump-Putin talks in Alaska shows that Europe remains united in the context of future negotiations and expected results.

